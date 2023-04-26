ARCHBOLD — Policy updates for two organizations and employment contracts were on the agenda of the Archbold Area Schools Board of Education Monday night.
The board passed a resolution requested by the Ohio School Council's (OSC) board of directors. Dr. Jayson Selgo, superintendent said that the OSC requested that all member school districts approve the resolution which provides the superintendent with the authority to modify, supplement or amend OSC policies and agreements.
North East Ohio Learning Associates (NEOLA) updates were also approved at the meeting Monday.
Among them were technical corrections as well as updates to College Credit Plus, homebound instruction, graduation requirements, procurement, animals on district property and school safety. There were also policy recommendations for technology and tobacco.
High School Principal Royal Short thanked everyone involved in the mock accident on April 14. Selgo echoed Short's comments.
"It is an excellent reminder of the tragedies that can occur as a result of distracted driving," said Selgo.
Short also reported that the high school will host its senior citizen luncheon. The event is planned and prepared by the school's chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
In other news, the board:
• approved certified and classified contracts.
• approved summer student workers for custodial help.
• accepted the resignation of Erinn Wyse.
• accepted a donation of $200 from Amos Boysel for the softball program.
