Dear Santa,
How was your vacashin in summer. I hope you, mrs. clas and the raindeer had fun. Last Chrstmas I loved my presents I’m sure I will love my presents this year. Please tell mrs. Clos Marry Christmas. Marry Christmas Santa
Your friend Avary
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I have been good because I helped my mom do the dishes, feed the cow and do the laundry. This year for Christmas I would like a stuffed wolf, Alexa dot and an Elf.
Sincerely Kate
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I hope you are staying warm in the North Pole. I would love a toy bugattl and a toy Lamborghini for Christmas. I need some new boots. I would also like a game room. How old are you?
Love, Landon
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I hope you have warm clothes in the North Pole. I would like a puppy and a baby doll that looks real for Christmas. I need an alarm clock so I can wake up on time for school. Is Rudoloph good?
Love, Vanessa
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year because I cleaned my room. I want a Barbie doll house. I would also like some whip cream. I really need a soft rug because my floor is really hard. How can you watch all the kids when you only have two eyes?
Love, Katy
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been naughty. I need to listen in class. I want an arcade game. I want Notre Dame stuff. I need socks because they have holes and are itchy. I need jackets. why are you always in a jolly mood?
Love, Liam
Dear Santa,
I have ben good. I want wrestlers and sorgers. I Need close. I want to know how do you know my name?
Love, Tate
* * * * *
‘Dear Santa,
I love all your reindeer Santa. I want an American girl doll and a Barie. I need a lot of socks. How old are you?
Love, Marleea
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I have been good this year by helping my mom. This year for Christmas I would like a New NoterDame clothes new shoes and a ipod. How do you use magic?
from Ross
* * * * *
Dear Santa
I have been a good boy this year. I have helped my mom by cleaning the house I clean my room, and I helped my mom find the dog. form Chitmas I would like a intendoa a headPohne, a ps4 card.
Form Zaydyn
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
How have you and Ms. Claus ben? for Christmas I wold like a ps4 so I can play games with my friends. Also I wold like some foke mony so I can brank my borther. Also how old is Rudolph? does Rudolph stil have a red nose?
sincerely Aiden
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I’ve been a very nice girl for Christmas. I want a hover board and a big unicorn toy. Also a glabe for me to see all the states because I’m a learner. can you gie me more books on unicorns because books are the best to me. Santa how old are you? I want to know please.
Merry Christmas, Iyana
* * * * *
Dear Santa
I have been good. I would like an Xbox, a gas dirt bike, new shoes, Do you lie the reindeer?
Love, Jaxson
* * * * *
Dear Santa
I have been a very nice girl this year. For Christmas I want a real dog because I want to play with it. I also want a robot dog for Christmas. I need a new scarf for Christmas. How tall are you Santa?
love, Enslie
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
Thak you for the Baby Alive last year. I would like a I-Phone X. I would laso like Necklace Chocker and a Water bottle. What is all your eleves names? Can you bring mom a Necklace that says Mom? do you actually have Rudoph or is he made up?
Love Kenleigh
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I helped watch my brother when my mom and my dad and sister were outside. This year for Christmas I would like a Nintendo swich, a fitbit and fuzzy blak boots. How to reindeer fly?
From Maria
Dear Santa Claus,
Thank you for the four weeler last year. I have been a nice and naught. I want a I phone-x because if I am lost I can all my Mom or Dad to com and pick me up. And I want a Hatching dragon so I can play whith it after school to. I need snowboots to play in the snow. How to you diliver in hot places/
Love, Ryan
Dear Kris Kringle,
I hope your staying warm in the North Pole. I kind of want a video game called “Paladens”. I don’t get to play the x-box a lot because my step mom is usually watching tv. I also would like a bird plushy to cuddle with at ight. I always wanted a live bird but it’ll get scared of my cats.
Love Leah
P.S. do you have a baby reindeer named snowcone?
Dear Santa
how have you been? can I Please have a Nintendo Switch to play with my daddy? do you like to play Nintendo?
love, Nolan
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. Can I please have a Rubikxcuke to solve? Also I would like to have a new bordgame. I need new pants. How can your reindeer fly so fast and so far/
Love, Aubriella
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my Elf Piper becuas she is funny a lot. How old is piper? Can you get me piper clothes. I love piper my elf so much. did you decorate your workshop yet or is it dun? Can you get my dog ainkies and dog toys. merry Chtristmas to you. I like Christmas becsa it is funny.
Love Ava
P.S Colr change pensis and color chang erasr.
Dear Santa Claus,
I hope you had a great year. I would like an robolik dog because my mom has it on my list. I would like an Barby dream house and every ting on my Christmas list. I will put my Christmas list by the Christmas tree so you know what to get me. Are you nice to the reindeer?
Sincerely, Kylah
Dear Santa
I have been a good girl this year. I have been doing my homework. this year for Christma I would like legos, llama stuff and bed sheets. How does my rindeer come? Santa
Stella
Dear Santa,
How have you been and how has Rudoph been? I wud like a ps4 t5o play gams. A ipad because I need it to Play gams. I hope you stay warm. I will leve carrots for the reindeer to heat. I hope you are good.
Love Avery
Dear Santa
I have bean a good girl this year. I have been helping my family chores, dishes, clean my room and take care of my kittin. This year for Christmas I would like a bog a puppy a now toy car. Whait is your favorite cook?
Your frind, Joselyn
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I have spent my own money on my cousins birthday party. This year for Christams I would like a hoverboard a lot of lol dolls, and clothes. Santa how do you elfs fly?
Love Palmer
Dear Santa
Are you doing well? I would like for Christmas a big green dragoon and a ntendo swich Something I need for Christmas is clothes. I need clothes because it will keep me warm. ps can I have a new four wheeler have a merry merry Christmas.
Your frinds. Kaid
Dear Santa Calus,
I have been a good boy this year. I have not been getting in trouble. This year for Christmas I would like mike and ikes, blow zoeo and toy car. Do the elfs fly?
Your Friend Gabe
Dear Santa Claus
How was your Thanksgiving Santa? I have a little bit naughty and a little bit nice this year. For Christmas this I would like a fitbit because when im on my bike I can trake how fast I’m going. For Christmas I would also like a houverbored. Wich reindder is the oldit’s. P.S. a boy fitbit.
Your Friend, Jace
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I have helped MOm with laundry. I want, boes, ball pit dalles, dolls and balloons. Santa what type of cookies do you like the most?
From, Nataleigh
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year I have helped my dad pick up sticks I would like a nelf stuffe animal how do elfs fly
Love, Carter
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I have helped to the laundry. This year for Christmas I would like an iphonex11, xbox 1, and awhite sheet and blanket. What type of cookie do you like?
Sincerely, Ella
Dear St. Nick
I hope you had a grat sumry. I hope you liked it. I word like a Ameircan Girl doll because I will not borther my mom and dad if I’d get one. I word like a toy home for my dolls plesis. I word like a little stuf amulul vonckor that I can sleep with.
Your friend Charlotte
Do you have a ice ring at the North Pole?
Dear Santa,
I hoep you had a nice vacation. I hve ben nice this year I would like for Christmas all that funko figures and a battery operated car, have board. Thank you for that bike you gave me. I love that is says mischief. Have a Marry Christmas!
Love, Ashlyn
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good. I want a doll that looks real and a Fitbit watch. I need tennis shoes and leggings. I only have one pair. How many elves do you have?
Love, Sophia
Dear Santa,
I have been nice because I listen really good. I want puppy stuff. I also want Ohio State things What I need re some shoes. Why is your belly so big?
Love, Norah
Dear Santa,
I hope the reindeer are healthy because it would be fun to get presents this year. I want a lizard because my lizard is lonely. I want Pokémon cards. I need shoes because so me of mined not fit me. Does Rudolph have a red nose?
Love, Luke
Dear Santa,
I have been nice to all of my friends. I hope you are staying warm. I want a LOL doll house. I would also like a Nintendo switch. I need some new socks. Are there any penguins, snowmen or gingerbread men at the North Pole?
Love, Trinity
Dear Santa,
I have been nice because this year I am giving my whole family 5 or 6 gifts and I gave my friend one to. for Christmas I want chocolate and this other thing that helps you draw. I guss this year I don’t need anything. How old are all your reindeer?
Love, Kaelyn
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Do you know what I really want for Christmas? What I am thinking about is a babydoll and a Box-Girl. I really need black leggings only for me. Please make my sister nice.
Love, Taua
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a good time at the North Pole! I need clothes and new shoes and new jojo shoes please. I want a unicorn for Christmas and a toy cat and dog! How old are your?
Love Karlee
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I would like a PS4 and PS4 controller. I would also like an Ohio state football. I need socks because mine have holes in them. Who is your favorite reindeer?
Sincerely, Kayden
Dear Santa,
I have been a very nice boy this year. I want an Apple tablet and a little dirt bike. Santa do your reindeer actually fly?
Your friend, Jacob
