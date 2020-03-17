AYERSVILLE — Ayersville superintendent Don Diglia, district technology coordinator Phil Liebrecht and Ayersville Elementary principal Beth Hench, shared plans Monday evening on how students at Ayersville Local Schools will be educated and fed during the school shutdown mandated by Gov. Mike DeWine due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The three discussed the plans with the Ayersville Local Board of Education, which approved refinancing bonds from the 2015 school construction project, and thanked the Ayersville Levy Committee for educating district voters on the 0.75%, two-year income tax levy on the primary ballot.
The board also approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Ayersville Education Association to address the mandatory closure. The teachers have agreed to create digital and hard-copy lessons for each day missed from March 17-April 3 (nine school days, with spring break in-between) by the students, or until school is allowed to commence as usual.
Each day of lessons created constitutes a work day for the teachers, and will not need to be made up, and collective bargaining unit members will not be required to report to the district building until April 6, or when DeWine allows for school to be back in session.
“The education association has been working with us at light speed,” said Diglia. “We found out about school closing at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, and by 7 a.m. on Friday, we had a signed MOU.”
Diglia praised everyone involved in coming up with a working plan to educate Ayersville students during the shutdown.
“All the staff has done a remarkable, responsible and resourceful job in dealing with the COVID-19 mandates and recommendations,” said Diglia. “COVID-19 has changed everything we do. We held staff meetings today (Monday) from 7-10 a.m., and the common theme we want to send is we will do everything we can for our students. Our two top concerns are instruction and meals for those on free or reduced plans.
“We are planning as much online instruction as possible,” continued Diglia. “For students without internet access or devices, we are working on hard-copy packets that parents can access, as well as additional school devices. The basic message is, for the next three weeks the staff will be working on an as-needed basis or essential functions. That means different things for different groups (teachers, food service, custodians, aides, administrators, bus drivers).”
Liebrecht shared that he has reached out to Ayersville Telephone Company and Spectrum in an effort to get WiFi to students who don’t have it, as well as get devices into students hands who need one.
“Through a survey we did online and through a handout, we were able to identify as best we could, those who didn’t have a device at home,” said Liebrecht. “Today, we were able to get almost all of those (needed devices) out, and we will roll out some more tomorrow. Last week I contacted Ayersville Telephone to see what we could do for those who don’t have WiFi, and I got a reply from Phil Maag this afternoon.
“Ayersville Telephone will offer students who don’t have broadband service, free installation, they will waive any fees, and there will be no late fees on past due payments past 60 days,” continued Liebrecht. “For new services for students on free and reduced lunch, they will do a free installation and those students will receive free service for 60 days. I also reached out to Spectrum, and they will offer free hot spots for students on free and reduced lunch.”
After addressing the need for WiFi, Hench addressed the education students will receive the next three weeks (excluding spring break), starting today.
“What we asked teachers to do was create nine days of lesson plans,” said Hench. “So from each teacher, we received hard copies of lesson plans, which include what the students are learning, what materials are needed, what the directions are, and how will the lessons will be assessed. We have the hard copies for lessons for any student who may not be able to access the internet.
“Most of our students in 5-12 have been able to utilize Google Classroom electronically, while for most students K-4 we have hard copies and we have integrated some iReady and IXL into the lessons,” added Hench. “Friday, we sent home as much as we could with the students, and we made packets for our students, and most of it went home with parents today. The turnaround has been amazing, when you consider the how quickly this has been evolving.”
Hench addressed also how students are getting access to food during the mandatory closure.
“We made bags of food for students (on free and reduced lunches) on a day-by-day basis (many of which were passed out Monday),” said Hench. “We also had food (mostly donated) in boxes for families to take if they needed it. We partner also with United Way to do the BackPack Buddy Program, and they’re still working through that.
“My plan is to deliver food as needed (by school resource officer Goose Hinojosa),” continued Hench. “We have 80 backpacks right now that have been donated, and we’re hoping that United Way will be able to step in with more before we run out.”
Said Diglia: “Mrs. (Beth) Hench, Mr. (Phil) Liebrecht, the building secretaries, and the entire staff have done an amazing job of organizing online and hard-copy lessons for students. Mrs. Hench and Mr. (Brad) Bailey are preparing sack lunches to be available to free and reduced lunch students as soon as Thursday. We realize that things can change on a daily basis and as the situation unfolds, you can bet our staff will respond accordingly.”
