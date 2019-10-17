NAPOLEON — Plans to improve the district state report card were heard by the Napoleon Area Board of Education Wednesday evening. The board also voted to name the gymnasium floor after a long-time coach (see related story below).
At last month’s meeting, superintendent Erik Belcher discussed the district report card with the board, telling the members that he planned to meet with the district leadership team (DLT) to discuss plans for improvement (the district earned a C overall). At that time, long-time board member Michael Wesche asked Belcher to report back to the board with those plans. On Wednesday, Belcher shared with the board what the DLT discussed.
“Our district leadership team has met twice (since the last meeting), and where we are is that everyone here is taking ownership, from the administration to the teaching staff,” said Belcher. “With that, I’ve asked all the principals to come up with areas on the grade card in which we can improve, and they will work with their respective teachers to come up with plans for improvement.
“Some of the things we identified right away were improving our gifted services, and areas in Ready for Success (which receives a grade on the state report card),” continued Belcher. “We also really want to hit our K-3 literacy (which also earns a grade), because it’s the foundation for everything we do. All of this is going to be a process throughout the year we will continue to address.”
The board met in executive session to confer with the public body’s attorney for the purpose of considering disputes if a court action concerning the dispute is either pending or imminent. No action was taken following executive session.
In other business, the board:
• authorized transferring $4,176.51 from the miscellaneous fund USAS 599 that was derived from a litigation settlement and expended for the asbestos loan, to the general fund, then to the permanent improvement fund.
• approved FMLA leave for up to 12 weeks for Carrie Drewes, effective approximately Sept. 30; and Sara Gilson, effective approximately April 3, 2020.
• okayed the transfer of Sue Hermiller to 3-hour per day assistant cook at Napoleon Junior/Senior High, effective Sept. 24.
• voted for the employment of Jennifer Fitzenreiter to 3-hour per day assistant cook at Napoleon Elementary, effective Oct. 2.
• accepted the resignation of Andrea Kolbe, head custodian at Napoleon Elementary, for the purpose of retirement effective Dec. 31. Kolbe will have served the district for 28 years; Tyler Haase, varsity assistant swim coach (2/3), effective Oct. 3; and Samantha Bloom, varsity assistant swim coach (1/3), effective Oct. 8.
• rescinded the drama director (1/2) and drama assistant (1/2) supplemental contracts issued to Megan Bostelman for 2019-20.
• approved the following athletic coaches for 2019-20: Tyler Swary, freshman girls basketball; Derek Damman, eighth-grade boys basketball; and Branden Turner, seventh-grade boys basketball.
• okayed the following supplemental contracts for 2019-20: Megan Bostelman, drama director (1/5) and drama assistant (1/5).
• voted for several Camp Palmer instructors for 2019-20.
• approved Jordon Bobay and Jesus Cruz for early graduation.
• ratified a contract with Lifetouch Yearbook Sales for yearbooks for Napoleon Elementary and Napoleon Junior/Senior High.
• okayed the transfer of $51,183.33 from the class of 2019 to the class of 2020.
• voted for a then-and-now purchase order in the amount of $9,949.50 to Northwest Ohio ESC for St. Paul Lutheran School speech services.
• approved several board policy revisions.
• okayed the Dell Financial Services lease (3 years) in the amount of $7,864.18 for expansion of the WBN video editing lab, teleprompters and master control along with the technology office maker space lab.
• accepted the following donations: $3,424 from the class of 1979 to cover the cost of the Buckenmeyer Stadium totem pole project; $375 from Scott Rex for the Napoleon High School football program; $100 from Matt and Diane Hardy to be used for “Ham Slam” tickets; $100 from Dental Excellence to the Napoleon athletic department; 15 boxes of PK-6 student supplies (a value of $1,239.55) from the Napoleon Police Officers’ Association; $60 to the Napoleon Elementary library, and $130 to the Napoleon Elementary staff from the funeral of George Gubernath; 50 Scream Acres tickets valued at $20 each to Napoleon Elementary to be used for student PBIS incentives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.