NAPOLEON — Superintendent Erik Belcher of Napoleon Area City Schools (NAS), shared the district’s plan of action to educate and feed students while schools are closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic during a teleconference meeting of the Napoleon Area Board of Education on Wednesday.
The board approved also extending several administrative and supervisory contracts, and a bid for the Clairmont Avenue street project (see related story, Page A3).
Belcher explained that last Friday and last Monday, students were able to get their devices and books, or work packets for those students who don’t have access to the Internet, to be able to do school work at home through April 3. Work for students in preschool-grade 12 began Tuesday.
“Last Monday, our teachers were able to get everything they needed, and then they took a crash course on some things, on tutorials that are out there ... they’re really sharing with each other like an educational community should,” said Belcher. “It really is amazing to see.
“If we find we will have extended time off, we can continue with this,” added Belcher. “We’ll adapt and change the plan as we need to, depending on what information we have at the time.”
The superintendent went on to explain the plan is fluid in nature, and the district is encouraging as many staff to work from home as they can to have a limited footprint in the building.
“We’re sanitizing the building and the buses, and the key for the entire plan is to communicate, communicate, communicate,” Belcher said. “We’ve done that with the administrative team and with our unions, and everyone is talking, which is something to be proud of.
“What I’ve been doing daily, is communicating and collaborating with our city and county officials in relation to the commands coming down (each day), either by the governor at 2 p.m., or the president at 6 p.m. We’re working together for the betterment of our community.”
Belcher was quick to praise everyone at NAS for making the plan work during a difficult time.
“Our teachers have been absolutely awesome, the things that they’ve been doing at home, in the amount of time they’ve had to do it, the communication they’re having with the families ... this is uncharted territory,” said Belcher. “Our teachers are knocking this out of the park.
“We have our cooks coming in every day making meals for over 60 kids, many of whom are our most vulnerable population,” continued Belcher. “Our bus drivers are coming in to sanitize buses, to be on call if needed, and our custodians are sanitizing buildings ... our people are amazing.”
As far as meals, the district is offering a sack for each student that includes lunch for that day, and breakfast for the next day. The meals will be served Monday-Friday between 11:30 a.m.-noon at Napoleon Junior/Senior High School.
To receive the meals, parents/students are asked to complete a registration form by 7:30 a.m. the day of the pickup, which is available on the district website (www.napoleonareaschools.org), or the district Facebook page (www.facebook.com/napoleonareaschools.)
Participants also can sign up by phone by calling food service supervisor Jennifer Conner at 419-599-2085, or be sending her an email to jennifer.conner@napoleonareaschools.org.
The cafeteria accounts of each student will debited for each bag picked up, however, students who qualify for free and reduced meals will continue to follow that process. Food is to be picked up in the north end of the teacher’s parking lot by door D3, and signs are posted at the parking lot entrance to follow.
For any student who is unable to pick up food between 11:30 a.m.-noon, the district has partnered with Hawks Pizza and Drive Thru as a pick-up site after noon. Meals not picked up at the school by noon each day will be taken to Hawks for pickup.
“Right now we have roughly 60 lunches going out, but that number is increasing every day,” said Belcher. “We have partnered with Hawks so that anyone who can’t make it during the allotted time can go through the Hawks drive-thru. They’ve been very gracious, we really appreciate that.”
