ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College recognized its Nursing and Allied Health division graduates at a recent pinning ceremony in the following areas: practical nursing (PN), registered nursing (RN), phlebotomy and medical assisting.
Graduates of the nursing programs are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX) and enter directly into the workforce, or they may transfer their credits for additional study.
During the ceremony, the college recognized 14 students for induction into the Alpha Delta Chapter of the Alpha Delta Nu nursing honor society. In order to qualify, students must maintain a minimum 3.0 grade point average, with at least a B in all nursing classes.
Both phlebotomy and medical assisting options lead to entry-level positions in the healthcare field, and students earning the phlebotomy technician certificate may choose to continue their education for an associate degree in medical assisting.
The students from the four-county area are listed below.
Practical Nursing:
Fulton County: Nicole Harding (Wauseon), Holly Howard (Archbold), Victoria Reyes (Delta)
Williams County: Lyndsey Short (Bryan)
Registered Nursing:
Defiance County: Kinsey Dietrich (Ney)*, Samantha Fernandez (Defiance)*, Michaela Ketcham (Defiance), McKenna Weatherhead (Hicksville)*
Fulton County: Alyssa Campbell (Wauseon)*, Erin Douglass (Wauseon), Ambrosia Rodriguez (Wauseon), Abbi Schmucker (Wauseon), Aneesa Volkman (Wauseon)*
Henry County: Valerie Bowser (Liberty Center)*, Sara Geahlen (Holgate), Chase Yoder (Ridgeville Corners)*
Paulding County: Ellie Stoller (Haviland)*
Williams County: Cierra Grant (West Unity), Tenika Roehrs (Bryan),
Names with an * denote Alpha Delta Nu honors recipient
Phlebotomy:
Defiance County: Sydney King (Defiance)
Fulton County: Jaryd White (Fayette)
Henry County: Kalei Rhoads (McClure)
Williams County: Sierrah Whitman (Bryan)
Medical Assisting:
Defiance County: Rebeccah Dix (Defiance)
Fulton County: Katherine Miller (Wauseon), Isabella Summers (Delta), Cora Vanslyke (Wauseon), Jaryd White (Fayette)
Henry County: Pamela Stephey (Holgate), Kacee Theisen (New Bavaria)
Williams County: Sierrah Whitman (Bryan)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.