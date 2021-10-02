Defiance High School held a parade, pep rally and bonfire Thursday evening in preparation for the weekend Homecoming events — football vs. Lima Bath on Friday night and Saturday night dance. Pictured here is the crowd of students, family and friends who gathered Thursday evening.
At the parade on Thursday evening at DHS, each class made a banner for competition. Shown here is the winning banner from the senior class. Jay Jerger, principal at DHS, announced at the pep rally, "Pack a light lunch tomorrow, seniors. We have purchased pizza for you for winning the competition."
Tim Reynolds/C-N photos
Tim Reynolds/C-N photos
In the parade on Thursday evening at DHS, the football team arrived in a wagon as family and friends lined the streets of the high school and Palmer Drive to cheer them on.
