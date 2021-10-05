drug free clubs of america

 Photo courtesy of Four County Career Center

For a fourth year, Four County Career Center is participating in Drug Free Clubs of America which was created to help students make wise choices. As the school works to prepare the workforce of the four county area, the issue of being drug-free is especially relevant to us and the employers in the area. The Career Center is teamed up with ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for all of the drug testing. Levi Sudholtz (Fairview) Auto Collision Repair is shown receiving rewards for joining Drug Free Clubs of America from Karlee Badenhop, Job Placement/Workforce Development Coordinator.

