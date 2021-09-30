HAMLER — The Patrick Henry Local Schools treated a light agenda at its regular school board meeting here on Monday evening in the high school library.
At the meeting, Adam Wagner, the high school principal, introduced the school’s new Patriot mascot. He explained that the mascot was officially introduced to the students on Sept. 3, and officially named last week at the Homecoming pep assembly. The students voted on the name, “Pat”.
Wagner said that Pat has attended football games, school activities and pep assemblies, and has a social media presence on instagram and Twitter.
Superintendent Josh Biederstedt reported on updates from summer construction projects, as requested by board president, Mike Knueven.
According to the superintendent, three projects are in process: a piece of synthetic turf in the elementary playground was not the correct piece, but was installed to keep from closing the playground. The installer is taking responsibility for the fitting of the piece. A second project involving the electrical box in the new storage building near the bus garage needs some items moved around; the electrician is aware. And there are some new landscaping boulders around the campus. Two new flower pots near the flag poles are expected as well.
The COVID-19 response by the staff and administration has humbled Biederstedt. He said, “Each day brings something new related to COVID and they they are all expected to do their ‘day to day’ jobs also...the community is very fortunate to have a group of district leaders committed to our community and staff.”
Last week, the superintendent reported, quarantines and isolations were down. “We should be able to celebrate a week like that. We have had to endure weeks with the opposite effect on us in the last year and a half. Being happy that we had a ‘good’ week often leads to thoughts of ‘what will next week bring’?”
Commenting further about the staff, Biederstedt explained that the staff continue to distance in classroom settings. He ended with, “As I have said in the past, so many little things are happening on a daily basis that helps us be successful in this time of COVID, I cannot name them all, I am just very humbled by everyone’s work.”
In other news the board:
• the treasurer recommended multiple account transfers within the music department.
• Biederstedt recommended approval of two overnight trips: FFA Convention and Landscape Olympics.
• approved FMLA leave for Sheila Brown.
• approved the members of the Local Professional Development Committee (LPDC) for 2021-22: Laura Ellis, Ginger Wyner, Tricia Baden, Paula Latta, Bethan Gable and Bryan Hieber.
• hired Rachel Good on a one-year contract, beginning Sept. 21, as cashier in the cafeteria; employment of Lisa Kleman as computer coordinator for 2021-22; employment of Debi Bennett and Laura Ellis as co-advisors for the National Junior Honor Society, salary commensurate with extra-curricular salary schedule.
• changed the hours from 8 to 12 hours/week for the 2021-22 year for education aide, Nicole Holbrook.
• accepted the transportation agreement with Nicole Merrick Holbrook for the 2021-22 school year.
• accepted the the mentor teachers for the Resident Educator Program (REP): Hailey Nusbaum, Abby Readshaw, Marie Myers, Paula Latta and Becky Wasson.
• approved the mentee teachers for the REP: Taylor Ulik, Kaitlyn Wyse, Madison Karhoff, Adam Prigge, Sam Kohlhepp, Michaela Haugen and Kaylee Botjer.
• approved a memorandum of understanding with Bowling Green State University regarding student teachers for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved the overnight trip for the seventh-graders to Camp Palmer for April 26-69, 2022.
• approved the PH sub list and the NwOESC teacher sub/aide sub lists for the 2021-22 school year.
• accepted donations: the monetary donation from the athletic boosters to the PH Athletic Department to help purchase Hudl; and school supplies from a Scott Millicak & Corteva Agriscience to the elementary school.
