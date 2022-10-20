Patrick Henry Local Schools recently received a wellness grant from $10,000. The monies were used for purchasing prevention materials, sensory items, a hygiene station and a social emotional learning library. Pictured here are some PH students using sensory learning manipulatives.
HAMLER — Patrick Henry Local Schools (PHLS) received a $10,000 grant as part of the Ohio Schools Wellness Initiative.
PHLS Superintendent Josh Biederstedt reported in a press release on Tuesday that the decision to purchase specific items was data driven utilizing current research trends along with teacher and staff input.
Prevention materials, a social emotional learning library, sensory items, a hygiene station and social emotional learning curriculum were some of the major projects fulfilled by the grant.
Every item requested by a teacher was purchased. In partnership with the Four County ADAMhs board, suicide prevention materials were also placed in every box.
One teacher said, “These boxes are amazing, getting much use out of them, thank you,” while another wrote, “These kits have been a hit up here in the high school,” according to the press release.
PHLS was able to have access to this funding as a result of the behavioral health and wellness coordinator position which is a collaborative effort among Miami University (Ohio), the Four County ADAMhs board and Patrick Henry Local Schools.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.