PHLS grant

Patrick Henry Local Schools recently received a wellness grant from $10,000. The monies were used for purchasing prevention materials, sensory items, a hygiene station and a social emotional learning library. Pictured here are some PH students using sensory learning manipulatives.

 Photo courtesy of Patrick Henry Local Schools

HAMLER — Patrick Henry Local Schools (PHLS) received a $10,000 grant as part of the Ohio Schools Wellness Initiative.

