PAULDING — Paulding Exempted Village Schools (PEVS) is seeking nominations for the PEVS Academic Hall of Fame.
The PEVS Academic Hall of Fame was created to recognize graduates of any high school, currently within the boundaries of the Paulding Exempted Village School District, who have achieved a significant degree of success in their professional careers. The first class was inducted in May 2010 and to date, 34 individuals have been enshrined. These individuals provide outstanding role models for the students in the PEVS District.
Current members of the hall of fame have many traits in common. Each person has achieved success at high levels of education, including advanced degrees such as MD, PhD, DO, DDS, JD, DVM, MA, or MS. In addition, these individuals have great career and/or societal accomplishments.
Many have pursued a military career, while others have become outstanding teachers in their field, while others have served the public through careers such as medicine, law and dentistry.
Nominations are currently being accepted for anyone who graduated prior to 2002 from one of the high schools within the current PEVS District boundaries. Nomination forms are available at pauldingschools.org under the ‘Academic’ tab. Complete qualifications are listed on the website, along with bios of previous inductees.
The deadline to apply for the Class of 2022 is March 1.
