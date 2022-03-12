ARCHBOLD — Over 80 students in sixth- through eighth-grades participated in the Fulton County Junior High Quiz Tournament was held Thursday at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) in Archbold.Teams from Archbold Middle School, Evergreen Middle School, Pettisville Junior High, Pike-Delta-York Middle School, Swanton Middle School, and Wauseon Middle School competed.
For the second year in a row, Pettisville was crowned both the junior varsity and varsity team champions. The varsity team remained undefeated during their respective rounds and battled it out with Delta for the win. The final score was 22-9. Wauseon was runner-up to Pettisville in the junior varsity bracket with a final score of 16-12.
Students who participated included from among the following schools:
Archbold: Sam Bentz, Jace Castillo, Elsie Mello, Gavin Miller, Kira Murillo, Avery Roth, Jade Whitacre, Bo King, Sapphire Engler, Corbin Hicks, Connor Plassman, Luke Ward, Payton Weible, Esther Wyse, Ella Yoder, Camryn Stuckey, Eric Voll, Angel Morales.
Pettisville: Genevieve Heising, Caroline Sterken, Ryan Bishop, Anneka Wesche, Gavin Sifuentes, Evan Price, Caleb Lako, Darrah Shaw, Kayden Dominique, Zeb Shaw, Kali Delgado, Josh Morris, Rylee Bevard, Kendall Vickery, Sophie Beltz, Kinsey Yoder, Alissa VanDenBerghe.
Wauseon: River Cantu, Landon Ringenberg, Bethani Tibbs, Natalie Woodruff, Mia Barajas, Abigail Kissel, Jacob Klopfenstein, Drew Ringenberg, Malachi Wyse, Nathan Young.
Winning students were awarded engraved medals. Pettisville also took home the traveling trophy for their varsity win to display in their building for the next school year.
The event was coordinated by Stacey Parrish, Education Consultant, from the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center. Moderators were Ashley Ensign, Alison Luderman, and Jane Myers, all from the NwOESC.
