PETTISVILLE — Pettisville Local Board of Education met this week to take action on putting a permanent improvement tax levy on the ballot in March.
A resolution was approved declaring the necessity to go forward with putting a permanent improvement tax levy on the ballot next spring. The board has requested the county auditor to certify the total current tax valuation of the district and a dollar amount that would be generated by a 3-, 3.5- or 4-mill levy.
Superintendent Steve Switzer noted that the levy will have two substantial benefits:
• allow for completion of phase II of the building project, which includes outside improvements such as concession stands and restrooms, improved access to outdoor sites, a site to house buses, and an overall upgrade of the exterior facilities.
• create an ongoing funding source to maintain the $25 million investment in buildings and facilities. The funds could only be used for permanent improvements, and not for salaries or operating expenses.
This is the first step to place the levy on the March 17 primary election ballot. The action to place the issue on the ballot also will need approval at the December meeting.
In addition, the Toledo Area Athletic Conference (TAAC) has extended an offer to Pettisville to join as a soccer-only member. Pettisville has accepted and it is possible that Pettisville might be competing in the new conference as early as the fall of 2020. Soccer members of the TAAC are Ottawa Hills, Toledo Christian, Cardinal Stritch, Emmanuel Christian, Northwood, and Maumee Valley Country Day.
In other business, the board:
• approved the five-year forecast.
• authorized the treasurer to transfer the $36,000 to the QSCB retirement fund from the turbine fund.
• changed its December meeting from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. in the east conference room at the school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.