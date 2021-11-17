PETTISVILLE — The board of education here passed a new resolution that temporarily authorizes hiring of substitute teachers without a post-secondary degree.
In a measure that in normal times and under normal circumstances would not have been permitted, the school board here has adopted a temporary resolution to allow for a larger pool of individuals for substitute teaching.
Pettisville schools anticipate difficulty in obtaining substitute teachers due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As a stop gap measure the board of education here has decided to allow substitute teachers who do not have a bachelor's degree to be hired on a temporary basis.
In order to qualify as a substitute teacher, the resolution stipulates that the "individual must possess, at minimum, an associate's degree, be of good moral character and must have completed all required criminal background checks, as well as obtained a valid non-renewable temporary substitute teaching license issued by the Ohio Department of Education..."
The recent passage of Senate Bill 1 in the Ohio General Assembly allows districts to put into place resolutions such as this one that will aid in the hiring of teacher substitutes. This resolution at Pettisville falls within the purview of that bill and thus, allows for a wider range of people to be considered.
After welcoming incoming board members, Pam Skates and Justin Rufenacht to the team, Superintendent Josh Clark thanked the Pettisville community for their "continued support, as they passed our 5-year Permanent Improvement levy."
Clark also gave updates on COVID-19, the curriculum and the high school's quiz team invitational tournament.
The council approved the quiz team to participate in an overnight trip to Glasgow High School, Glasgow, Ky., for the 2022 Jesse Brown Small School Showcase Invitational Tournament.
In other board news:
• treasurer, Chris Lee, presented the 2021 5-year forecast and asked for authorization from the board to send it to the Ohio Department of Education.
• Johanna Costigan was hired as substiture dishwasher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.