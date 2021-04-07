PETTISVILLE — The Pettisville School Foundation board of trustees has created a new scholarship solely to benefit the graduate who pursues education for an occupation or skill in an area not traditionally supported by institutions of higher education.
The new scholarship called the "PSF Career Scholarship" will grant about $1,000 to a graduating senior who continues his/her education by pursuing a trade or career that requires additional (non-college) training beyond high school. This scholarship could support an internship, an apprenticeship or classes to learn a new skill or trade. The scholarship will be awarded annually to a graduating Pettisville High School (PHS) senior. In 1986 the foundation offered one scholarship; today, eight different scholarships are granted annually. Since 1986, the foundation has disbursed over $100,000 to more than 120 PHS graduates.
A second scholarship is being offered by the Pettisville Grain Company (PGC).
The PHS class of 2021 is the first to be offered this scholarship opportunity by the grain company. This one will benefit a PHS graduate to secure training or college credit in an agriculture related field.
The initial PGC scholarship will be for $1,250, awarded annually to a graduate, with a preference for students who plan on continuing their education by pursuing a two- or four-year degree in an agriculture related field or securing skills in an ag-related field. If there are no applicants in the ag area, this scholarship can be awarded to any applicant as chosen by the scholarship committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.