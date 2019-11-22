Pettisville School Foundation (PSF) Board of Trustees has announced the creation of a family fund to assist students who are experiencing a financial or other situation that may hinder them from participating fully in student life at Pettisville.
The family fund’s purpose is to help meet needs that, if not for the fund, would go unmet. It might be admission to an event, supplies for a project, or other unmet needs where $50 or $75 or so might help. Pettisville principals and counselors are the contacts to participate in the family fund.
The name, family fund, comes from Pettisville school family, which is used to describe the entire Pettisville School organization, including students, staff and alumni. In a family, members work together for the benefit of all.
“The family fund is an additional way we support each other,” said superintendent Steve Switzer.
The Pettisville Local Board of Education, in a companion move, has authorized free family sports passes to all who participate in the free and reduced-lunch program. Both programs will start in November and be re-evaluated at the end of the school year.
Those wishing to donate to the family fund may do so by mailing contributions to the P.S.F., P.O. Box 53111, Pettisville 43553, designated “family fund.”
The Pettisville School Foundation was created in 1986 as one of the first small school foundations in the state. The PSF has donated more than $3,000,000 to the school in various forms including two building additions, scholarships and grants to teachers.
