PETTISVILLE— It’s that time of year when school boards make long range plans, and approve graduates for 2021. Pettisville Local’s board was no exception on Monday evening at the regularly scheduled meeting.
Most of the time focused, however, on the use of the field south of the baseball field for a fireworks display during Friendship Days this summer. Friendship Days is a Pettisville park function.
During his report, Superintendent Ken Boyer said that a fireworks company had approached the board office in order to ask for the use of the soccer field during the summer event. Since the school does not own the soccer field, Boyer was unable to commit to use of it. Boyer offered instead, with board approval, that the organization use the field south of the baseball field since parking would be easier.
Additionally, the board asked about school liability for using school property. Boyer assured the board that the company offering the pyrotechnic display had all of the proper paperwork for insurance and that the school would have no liability during the event. Still having some questions, the board decided to ask Boyer to get more information about the event and the site before voting.
Aside from the approval of the smallest class of graduating seniors (33) in 19 years, the board also:
• approved membership in the Northwest Ohio Education Research Council — an organization that aids Northwest Ohio schools in research and seminars — for $250.
• commended the graduates of 2021 for doing so well amid the ongoing challenges of the pandemic.
• approved additional personnel as listed: Greg Waidelich, High School math (one year); Allison Bentley, elementary (one year); Danielle Vocke, intervention specialist; Cadalynn Hoellerick, intervention specialist.
• heard the report from elementary school principal, Jason Waldvogel, about the completion of spring testing for the state — English-language arts, and math and science have been completed. Waldvogel also reported that gifted identification testing finishes in the next couple of weeks. Transition meetings for moving to next grade levels are happening now.
• heard the report from high school principal, Michael Lane, about the play “Parlor Games”, written by playwright, James C. Wall. The playwright attended one of the performances. Lane also reported that prom was celebrated last weekend and was a success — not typical, but enjoyable. He thanked junior class officers, other students, faculty, staff for their participation in decorating and putting together the event. At commencement, scheduled for May 27 at 7 p.m., Lane said that each student will receive six tickets. During his tenure, Lane said that this is the smallest class he has seen with 33 students.
• heard information about a new Ohio Department of Education (ODE) requirement for graduation that all schools will follow. Starting in 2023, the state will require every student to earn at least two seals to be placed on the graduation diploma. Lane said, “Three locally defined seals, which are identified by the ODE, are ... community service local seal ... student engagement local seal ... and fine and performing arts local seal.” Each seal has different requirements but the seals represent the students readiness for the workforce, or for further education. Lane recommended these new criteria for approval at the June board meeting.
• accepted the treasurer, Chris Lee’s proposal for the five-year forecast as submitted. Lee said that the forecast covered the district’s operating budget — tax revenues, state aid, salaries, benefits, supplies and purchased services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.