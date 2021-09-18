• Fulton County

School Board:

The Pettisville school board met in regular session on Monday evening at 7 p.m. with a short agenda:

• approved Cadalynn Hoellrich and Nate Kester, Junior class advisors; and Kenzie Stickley as substitute bus driver.

• approved 12-week maternity leave for Danielle Vocke.

• authorized membership in Ohio Schools Council for the 2021-22 school year.

