• Fulton County
School Board:
The Pettisville school board met in regular session on Monday evening at 7 p.m. with a short agenda:
• approved Cadalynn Hoellrich and Nate Kester, Junior class advisors; and Kenzie Stickley as substitute bus driver.
• approved 12-week maternity leave for Danielle Vocke.
• authorized membership in Ohio Schools Council for the 2021-22 school year.
