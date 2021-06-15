PETTISVILLE — In its regular monthly meeting Monday evening, Pettisville School Board approved personnel contracts and fiscal projections for 2021-22 in preparation for the upcoming school year.
According to treasurer, Chris Lee, board approval was needed for temporary fiscal year 2022 (FY22) appropriations and revenues at 60% of FY21 expenditures and revenues. Lee also reported that Fiscal Year 2021 appropriation modification along with the certificate of resources needed approval as well. All were approved as presented.
Additionally, Lee reported that a transfer of $92,000 from the general fund to the turbine fund needed approval, and should be approved effective July 1, 2021 and that any final modifications necessary to close the books for the current fiscal year needed approval before the next meeting, at which a report would be issued of FY21. Both items were approved without objection.
Superintendent Boyer reported about the turbine and said that it had not been running because of a needed part. Inspection of the turbine is upcoming in the next couple of weeks, and the part will be brought at that time.
Finally, Lee reported that the accounting firm, Julian & Grube, was to prepare cash basis statements for the Pettisville Local Schools at the cost of $2,500/year for the next three years — an increase of $300 from the previous contract with Sammy Stamm LLC. This, too, met approval from the board.
In his report to the board, Ken Boyer, superintendent, presented the Resolution of Necessity, a first step of getting the school levy on the ballot in November. The approved resolution will be sent to the auditor to verify the 2.5 mill levy. Once it returns, it will be filed with the election board.
Additionally, Boyer sought approval for the high school music department trip that had been cancelled last year. Motion accepted.
Both Jason Waldvogel, elementary principal, and Michael Lane, high school principal, had no formal reports. Informally, Waldvogel reported that the year had gone well and that faculty and staff were looking forward to a new year.
In other business, the board:
• accepted the resignation of Donna Meller, Junior class advisor.
• accepted the petty cash custodians for the fiscal year 2022: Brian Leppelmeier, athletics; Debra Graber, office; Nathan Fox and Jenae Lammers, Summer recreation.
• approved the daily pay for substitute teacher at $110; this is an upgrade from $90 per day.
• accepted hiring on a one-year contract of Dacoda Hinegardner, 6th grade; from the Lima area.
• accepted hiring of Keegan Wyse and Caiden Bishop for summer student custodial help.
• approved on-bus instructors, Tammy Burkholder and Jo Ann Cousino.
• approved the cafeteria prices for 2021-22 school year.
• approved the continuation of Family Pass for 2021-22.
• accepted the Faculty-Staff Handbook for 2021-22.
• accepted the supplemental contracts for: Alexis King, Varsity Softball coach and Special Assistant Girls’ Basketball coach; Elias King, 7th Grade Basketball Coach; Harrison King, Special Assistant Varsity Softball Coach; Kayla Bruner, 8th Grade Girls’ Basketball Coach.
• approved SORSA as the insurance carrier for the school for FY22, at a cost of $39,874 (an increase of $3,213 over last year). Increase to premium is due to property insurance and rising replacement costs.
• approved contract with Fulton County Health Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.