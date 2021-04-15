PETTISVILLE — At the last meeting of the Pettisville School Board, members planned an informational meeting for the public at 7 p.m. May 6 that would address a potential permanent improvement levy.
According to interim Superintendent Ken Boyer, the board has been researching the possibility with staff and faculty. They have gathered much information and would like to share it with the people of Pettisville.
The permanent improvements would include necessities for the next five years. Among these necessities, Boyer listed curriculum, textbooks, technology and buses. A more complete list will be shared on May 6, when the board presents their findings and asks for community input. The list could potentially change with community input.
Boyer stated that he hopes it is clear to the Pettisville community that “A lot of thought was put into this effort.” Also he said that the informational meeting would include a lot of “concrete information for the community.”
About a year ago, a levy was presented to the community that focused on concession stands, restrooms and other necessities for the athletic program. That levy was for 3.5 mills and was defeated by the community. This new levy will focus on academics with a projection on the next five years.
As interim superintendent, Boyer’s goal is mostly the gathering of information so that incoming Superintendent Josh Clark will be able to hit the ground running when he assumes the role in August.
After the informational meeting, the board looks to discuss their findings at the regularly scheduled school board meeting on May 10. The next step would be to send the gathered information to the auditor.
Boyer was hopeful that the May 6 meeting would be well attended by the community as the people of the Pettisville community are very supportive of their school.
