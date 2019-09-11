PETTISVILLE — The Pettisville Local Board of Education was presented information about the problems with the district’s wind turbine, enrollment numbers and about the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation Grant during its Monday meeting. The board also handled a master electric energy sales agreement, and a transportation agreement with schools in Fulton County.
Superintendent Dr. Stephen Switzer told the board that the district’s wind turbine has been down following a storm on July 2, with the problem diagnosed as a faulty controller. There was a delay getting the controller, and after receiving it Aug. 30, it was installed by the school’s tech coordinator, Mike Zimmerman, which saved the district, $1,500.
However, after the controller was installed, Zimmerman learned that there is a faulty sensor relating to the turbine’s blade breaking system. The part, which costs approximately $800, is on order and is expected within two weeks. Zimmerman is expected to install the sensor as well.
Switzer shared that approval of the BWC Safety Grant application that was submitted in the amount of $40,000 is expected to be approved soon. However, the district learned that it is not allowed to commit any funds toward its security camera upgrade (the grant is a 3-to-1 grant, with the district paying for 25% of the cost for safety upgrades), until the BWC grant is approved. Because of that development, it could effect the closure of the OFCC project.
Enrollment numbers are up across most categories according to Switzer, in comparing the beginning of school last year and this year. In all, enrollment for students in grades pre-kindergarten through 12 (including special education and preschool students) is 552.
The superintendent also told the board that the tech office is moving from a small space on the first floor, to a larger space on the second floor of the school.
In other matters, the board authorized a master electric energy sales agreement with Power 4 Schools. As a member of the Ohio Schools Council, Pettisville participates in a joint purchasing program for electric power. The price for power only is .03194 kWh for 24 months. The members also approved a mutual transportation agreement with all schools in Fulton County which allows each district to transport each other’s students when the need arises.
All districts in the county are expected to approve the agreement.
In other business, the board:
• approved the following resident educator/mentoring program mentors and mentees: Duane Beck (mentor) and Nate Kester; Rebecca Dadisman (mentor) and Myra Frazer; Amy Leppelmeier (mentor) and Lexie King; and Rebecca Dorosz (mentor) and Andrew Switzer.
• okayed moving Jason Mansfield to MA+15 on the salary schedule.
• voted to change Rebecca Dorosz from a full supplemental as junior high quiz team leader, to half supplementals for Dorosz and Andrew Switzer.
• approved appropriation modifications and an amended certificate.
