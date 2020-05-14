PETTISVILLE — Pettisville Local Board of Education met remotely this week to discuss graduation.
A drive-in style commencement ceremony will be held at the south parking lot on May 24 at 2:30 p.m. WMTR has agreed to broadcast the ceremony live. The ceremony also will be videotaped and posted online so family and friends can watch it at a later date. This is not open to the public and only parents and graduates will be allowed on site to view the ceremonies, as per regulations and current guidelines.
Students will be allowed one vehicle, and only family members who live with the student will be allowed in the car. Students will be allowed two cars if there has been a separation or divorce. This must be approved by the administration prior to the ceremony. Students will be assigned a number and will be parked in a designated space. Students will be in the front passenger seat of the car.
Cars will be lined up and given assigned spaces. No convertibles or other open vehicles will be permitted. A space of 6 feet is needed between vehicles. Everyone will stay in their vehicles.
Administration will be spaced in a staged area under a tent and adhere to social distancing. The traditional commencement program will be followed, with the exception of not having the high school choir. Speeches will be given by administration and two student speakers. Students will be called up one by one to receive their diploma off of a table. Students will then stop at the bottom of the platform and get a professional picture taken. While that student is having their picture taken the next student will be called to receive their diploma.
At the end of the ceremony seniors will be asked to stand next to their cars and move their tassel over, led by Aaron Rupp, senior class president. The ceremony will then conclude with the traditional song. Local police will be in attendance to make sure parents and students follow all the rules given. This plan was approved by Kimberly Cupp, Fulton County health commissioner.
In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignation of Barb Stuckey, grades 5-6 social studies teacher.
The board learned that May 14 was the last Blackbird Pantry Backpack pickup at West Clinton Mennonite Church. The future pickups will be made at the Pettisville School’s main entrance vestibule.
In other business, the board:
• joined the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the upcoming school year.
• approved summer student help.
• authorized bus driver physicals.
• approved the 43 graduates of the class of 2020.
• heard updates on gifted/talented testing and whole grade screening.
• approved the five-year forecast.
• learned the district received notification of cuts in this year’s state aid of $72,904.
