PETTISVILLE — Pettisville Local Schools Board of Education met in regular session on Monday evening.
After the more usual business items on the agenda, the board voted to approve membership with the Northwest Ohio Educational Technology (NWOET) for the upcoming school year. Price per student for the membership is $1.95.
The largest portion of the agenda focused on renewal of contracts for the 2021-22 school year. All of the individuals who were up for contract renewal had passed evaluations and were approved for presentation to the board.
Limited contracts were awarded to John Poulson, one year; Dawn McKibben, one year (part-time .65); Kisha Genter, three years; Victoria Jordan, three years; Erinn Thompson, one year; Jan Litogot, one year.
The contracts for Jamie Fox and Julia Richer were continued.
Limited contracts for support staff were awarded to Kirsten Weirauch, one year; Jenae Lammers, one year; Chelsea Smith, one year; Rachel Phipps, one year; Shawn Liechty, two years; Sandra Blackwood, two years.
The position of School Psychologist, which is a shared position with Fayette Local Schools was given to Brianna Coulter — a one year contract. 2020-21 was Coulter’s first year with the school district and it was agreed that she had done well for the school.
Three individuals resigned, two of which were due to retirement: Lora Friend and Charles Nafziger both retired. Jodi Walker resigned.
In other business, the board:
• approved the professional agreement with the Pettisville Teacher Association for the 2021-22 school year. Health Savings Account (HSA) and salary adjustments were in this contract. These adjustments amounted to a 2% adjustment to support salary schedules and adjustments; and an additional $150 contribution to employee HSA accounts.
• approved limited contracts for Alexis King, three years; and Paula King, two years.
• entered into executive session for the purpose of personnel evaluations.
• voted to correct the 2021-22 school year calendar as submitted.
• heard reports from principals Michael Lane (high school) and Jason Waldvogel (elementary); treasurer, Chris Lee; and superintendent, Ken Boyer.
