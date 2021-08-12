PETTISVILLE — Pettisville Local Board of Education held its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening with a new superintendent at the helm.
Josh Clark, who had attended the July meeting with former interim superintendent, Ken Boyer, had been introduced to the board. While taking a listening role in the July meeting, Clark assumed the position as superintendent at the beginning of August.
The beginning of Monday evening’s meeting was reserved for guests who wished to address the board. According to the board’s agenda, “The board welcomes and encourages attendance at meetings and comments on topics of interest to the guest...board meetings are held in public, not public meetings.”
Lynn Roth, a Pettisville resident, expressed concern with the mask policy that Clark had discussed at a fall athletic meeting last Thursday.
Clark said to her, “In regard to your question concerning our masking policy, we are following the Fulton County Common Opening Agreement.” One board member responded that the board was behind the policy.
According to that policy, all students and staff are required by federal mandate, until Sept. 13, to wear a mask. After that time, unless changes are made by the CDC or the Fulton County Health Department, the requirement will be lifted and students and staff will be highly recommended to wear masks at school.
Treasurer Chris Lee, Elementary Principal Jason Waldvogel and High School Principal Michael Lane all three reported that Pettisville schools are ready for the fall start. As reported from the last meeting, the staff and board are looking forward to another year with in class, balancing the continuing challenges of the coronavirus.
In other news, the board:
• entered into the Shared Transportation Services Agreement with Fulton County Schools’ boards for Fayette, Pettisville, Archbold, Evergreen, Wauseon and Swanton.
• approved mentors and mentees for the 2021-22 school year: Rebecca Dorosz, mentor coordinator; Nate Kester, year four, mentor Duane Beck; Cadalynn Hoellrich, year one, mentor Rebecca Dadisman; Dacoda Hinegardner, year one, mentor Jason Mansfield.
• approved support staff substitutes for the 2021-22 school year: Donna Eickholt, Norene Keller, Melissa Knapp, Mike Zimmerman, Phil Rychener, Carl Hamilton, Brad Rufenacht, Randy Nafziger and Diane Nafziger.
• increased the limit of the credit card held by Mike Zimmerman from $5,000 to $8,000.
• authorized the treasurer to obtain a credit card for new superintendent, Josh Clark with a limit of $8,000.
• approved the following personnel: Elsa Alencastro, cook; Brayden Barrett, volunteer soccer coach; Duane Beck, head fall play director; Michael Short, assistant fall play director; Hannah Dymarkowski, long-term substitute; and Adrienne Hoops, aide.
