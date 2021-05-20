Pettisville Levi Myers

LEVI MYERS
Top Scholar
Parents: Tim and Heather Myers, Archbold.
Activities and awards: 4.0 GPA, varsity golf, co-captain varsity quiz team, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes leader, editor of PHS newspaper, Tedrow Mennonite Church MYF, MYF president, worship band at Tedrow Mennonite Church, Tedrow paper pantry, Sauder Village volunteer, Tedrow Mennonite Bible quiz team.
Post-high school plans: Levi will double major in business administration and sports management at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, Va.,on an honors scholarship from the university.
