PETTISVILLE — A new district superintendent has been chosen to lead the Pettisville Local School District.
On Tuesday, the board hired Josh Clark as superintendent starting Aug. 1. A three-year contract was issued to run to July 31, 2024. Clark is currently director of curriculum, instruction and professional development at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) and previously served as high school principal at Evergreen Local.
The board also recognized Rebecca Dorosz and Lyla Heising for their organization of the spelling bee for the Pettisville district.
In other business, the board:
• authorized the superintendent, treasurer and board president to sign the 2021-22 agreement with NwOESC.
• authorized Jenae Lammers as additional signer on the community recreation petty cash checking account.
• approved Chris Richer, volunteer softball coach; Brianne Dammon, volunteer track coach; Zach Morrison, volunteer track coach; Kevin York, volunteer track coach; and Sarah Foor, volunteer track coach.
• scheduled a work session for 7 p.m. March 29 to review possible capital projects.
• set the next regular meeting for 7 p.m. April 12.
