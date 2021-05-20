Pettisville High School class of 2021 honor graduates pictured are, back row from left: Levi Myers, Josh Horning, Micah Yoder, Jake King, Mayzie Clark, Tommy McWatters, Max Leppelmeier, Dominic Heising and Ben Morris. Front row, from left: Ellie Wixom, Kenzi Rivera, Xavia Borden, Elise Hartzler, Kaylee Grimm, Madeline Shumaker, Sadie Wilke, Heath Waidelich, Andrew Hulbert. Not pictured are: Caleb Nafziger, Grace Schnitkey, Kearsten Zuver, Anna Hudspeath and Brayden Barrett.
