Pettisville High Honor grads

Pettisville High School class of 2021 honor graduates pictured are, back row from left: Levi Myers, Josh Horning, Micah Yoder, Jake King, Mayzie Clark, Tommy McWatters, Max Leppelmeier, Dominic Heising and Ben Morris. Front row, from left: Ellie Wixom, Kenzi Rivera, Xavia Borden, Elise Hartzler, Kaylee Grimm, Madeline Shumaker, Sadie Wilke, Heath Waidelich, Andrew Hulbert.

Pettisville High School class of 2021 honor graduates pictured are, back row from left: Levi Myers, Josh Horning, Micah Yoder, Jake King, Mayzie Clark, Tommy McWatters, Max Leppelmeier, Dominic Heising and Ben Morris. Front row, from left: Ellie Wixom, Kenzi Rivera, Xavia Borden, Elise Hartzler, Kaylee Grimm, Madeline Shumaker, Sadie Wilke, Heath Waidelich, Andrew Hulbert. Not pictured are: Caleb Nafziger, Grace Schnitkey, Kearsten Zuver, Anna Hudspeath and Brayden Barrett.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments