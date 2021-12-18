PETTISVILLE — The high school here is losing its high school principal, but a new one is waiting in the wings. The new principal will mean a change for both Pettisville and Patrick Henry high schools.
On Tuesday evening, the Pettisville Local Schools Board of Education accepted the retirement of Michael Lane, current high school principal, and voted to accept a contract with Adam Wagner, the current principal at Patrick Henry High School.
Lane has been at the helm of the high school for 20 years. Prior to that, he taught marketing at Wauseon High School for 10 years.
Asked how long he had been in education, Lane said: “I graduated from Oregon Clay High School in 1974 ... and from Bowling Green State University in 1978 with a Bachelor of Business Associate degree. I then worked for Fortune 500 companies for 10 years in marketing, and then I finally wanted to get back to do what I always wanted to do — teach. That’s why I taught marketing in high school.”
“I taught my first half year at Libby High School in Toledo in a marketing education program and then was asked to come out to teach at Wauseon,” added Lane. I” stayed for 10 years and then was asked to come be the principal at Pettisville ... so this will be 30 1/2 years of education and years of business since I graduated college initially.”
During his time working with the Fortune 500 company Oscar Mayer, Lane moved from the Cleveland area to Green Bay, Wis., and Raleigh, N.C., before moving back to Ohio.
“So I’ve bounced around a while with business,” said Lane. “Then my first child was born and ... it was like, OK, ‘This is the time to do what you’ve always wanted to do, help teach kids to prepare them for the real world,’ which is why I got into teaching marketing, my area of expertise.”
All of the moves were not difficult for Lane, as his father was a U.S. Marine for 21 years and the family moved around a lot.
“Now it’s time to settle down,” said Lane.
Settling down for Lane and his wife of 34 years, Sharlynn, means spending time with family between their homes in Maumee and Surfside Beach, S.C. He continues to be active, and not knowing what to expect in retirement, Lane said: “Putting my life on the back burner, so to speak, is going to be difficult to get used to.”
Lane has enjoyed his time at Pettisville, a small, tight-knit town where school and community work hand-in-hand. Parents, community and faculty have worked together in a way that has been rewarding.
“Every child that I have ever had in my office for a disciplinary issue, I have looked at, ‘How would I handle this situation if that was my child?’” said Lane. “I treated everybody equally, everybody fairly, and based on each individual circumstance. And it has worked well for me.”
Lane’s last day at PHS will be June 30, 2022. Originally he had wanted to retire last year, but with a new superintendent coming on board, Lane wanted to provide some support and stability.
To replace Lane, the board approved a 3-year contract for Wagner to become Pettisville Local Schools 7-12 principal effective Aug. 1, 2022, and approved up to 15 days per diem for Wagner to assist in transition to the role.
When asked how long he has been an educator, Wagner said: “I am currently in my 10th year — sixth year as a teacher and fourth year as a high school principal.”
Wagner is an art teacher who focused in sculpture and in college it was primarily stone carving.
“When I started college, I started as a graphic design major and then, in my mind, I felt like I would have needed to move to a larger city in order to be successful,” said Wagner. “So at that point, I had a passion for kids and a passion for coaching, after my freshman year I made the jump into art education.”
So what does Wagner bring to Pettisville?
Building relationships with community, faculty and students.
Said Wagner: “When I was a teacher I taught at two different schools, first at Riverview High School, when I first graduated college, about an hour and half east of Columbus, in Warsaw. I taught there for three years and really learned a lot from the high school principal and educational leader, Chuck Rinkus, who was an OASSA Principal of the Year the year after I left. Just seeing how he led — it was really all about relationships.
“Josh Clark, superintendent at Pettisville hired me at Evergreen to be the art teacher when we wanted to move back closer to home,” continued Wagner. “So with him being my administrator there, it was also relationships first — building relationships and that foundation of trust. Here, taking the jump into administration at Patrick Henry, Mr. (Josh) Biederstedt is the same way.”
Too, Wagner’s art education background may be the source of his desire to bring “creative, outside the box ideas, but not making those decisions in a vacuum, but collaboratively,” he said.
Wagner understands a comment Lane made about being a principal in Pettisville — you have to “wear many different hats.”
“When I coach baseball, I say it to my players and I say it to my staff, too, ‘Sometimes you have to act differently than you feel.’ We are here for the kids,” said Wagner.
According to Wagner, a principal needs to be available in the school as well as the community: “Sometimes it’s leader, disciplinarian, a support system for staff and students. Sometimes parents and guardians need somebody to vent to ... It’s not an 8-to-3 job; it’s a career and lifestyle.”
The decision to leave Patrick Henry was difficult for Wagner, however, he lives in Wauseon.
“As my children get older, they are becoming involved in sports and I knew we needed to move closer to Patrick Henry, or I would find another job. When Pettisville High School came open, it felt right to make the move there.”
The goal for the two principals is to have as much time together as possible to aid in the transition — after school and weekends included.
In other business, the board:
• heard from Jeff Chambers, Ohio School Boards Association, who recognized John King and Rick Graber for their years of service on the Pettisville Schools Board of Education.
• approved retirement of Joyce Nafziger (effective June 1, 2022).
• approved transfer of $17,000 from the general fund to the athletic fund to cover losses in revenue due to lack of ticket sales during COVID restrictions.
• increased the athletic change fund from $1,000 to $1,500 in order to have adequate change for ticket takers at events.
• set the date of the organizational for Jan. 10, 2022 at 7 p.m. with the regular meeting immediately following.
• appointed Brent Hoylman as President Pro-Tem for the organizational meeting.
• designated superintendent Josh Clark to attend the required Sunshine Law training on behalf of all board members.
• approved a stipend of $5,586.30 to Mandy Wyman for additional school counseling duties for the 2021-22 school year.
