PETTISVILLE — Voters in the Pettisville Local School District will be asked to vote on a 3.5-mill levy permanent improvements (PI) levy for a continuing period of time on the March 17 ballot.
According to superintendent Steve Switzer, the levy will provide funds to properly maintain the district’s $25 million investment in buildings and facilities. The funds can only be used for permanent improvements and are not for salaries or operating expenses.
If approved, the cost for someone with a $100,000 property would be about 34 cents per day or $122.50 per year. The levy will yield about $222,000 annually and collection would start in 2021, noted Switzer.
“It will provide additional funds (about $90,000 annually) for permanent improvement expenses,” he stressed. “That would be in addition to a current PI levy that brings in about $140,000 annually and which will continue. With a full-size bus costing around $90,000, and to keep our fleet current, we need to purchase a bus every two or three years, it takes a chunk out of the funds available for maintenance and other PI costs.
“About $20,000 each year will go to create and maintain our one-to-one laptop computer program for students,” said Switzer. “So if you anticipate a bus every two years, those two expenditures account for $65,000 annually of the $140,000 we have for PI. This aspect of the issue is relatively immediate.
“In the second aspect of the project, we borrow against the PI income to finish our outdoor project,” he added. “That will include added walkway and improved access for our seniors and handicapped guests (on most of our fields you have to travel across grass, rather than paved surfaces, to areas to view events), provide additional seating, scoreboards, permanent restrooms and concessions buildings, and overall upgrades to the sites. These accommodations are needed to bring our facilities up to the level of most other area facilities.”
The board of education is hosting two more public information meetings to share information about the 3.5-mill permanent improvement levy. The next planned sessions will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at the school, and 7 p.m. March 9 at Tedrow Mennonite Church, with the regular board meeting to follow at 8 p.m. The public is invited to attend. The average attendance at the public meetings has been approximately 40 people.
