PETTISVILLE — Pettisville Local Board of Education met Monday to hear about the superintendent search, as well as approve personnel matters.
The board entered into executive session with Kerri Weir, superintendent of Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, to discuss the superintendent search. No updates were available.
In personnel matters, the board approved the following: Bethany Wolf, volunteer gymnastics coach; Donna Eickholt, Missy Knapp and Karla DeCarnt, substitute custodians; Jesse Jimenez, boys varsity basketball volunteer; and Nate Fox, girls varsity basketball volunteer.
Okayed was the adjustment of hourly rate for custodian and cook substitutes to the step 0 amount of the respective salary schedules effective Oct. 1.
In other business, the board:
• set a calendar hearing for Nov. 9 prior to the board meeting for comments.
• discussed a frontline system for securing teacher substitutes.
• learned of an increase in the health insurance rates for next year — 9% increase in medical, 4% increase in dental and no increase in vision.
• learned about the first meeting of the newly-formed liaison committee meeting, with topics covered including parent/teacher conferences, federal COVID-19 leave information and preparation for possible quarantines or positive tests of students and staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.