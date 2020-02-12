PETTISVILLE — An outgoing Pettisville Local Board of Education member was recognized for his years of service to the district during Monday’s meeting.
Dan Bruner completed his 24 years of service to the Pettisville board in December. Starting in 1996, Bruner has served 13 years in board leadership as president or vice president.
The board also shared that upcoming public information meetings for the 3.5-mill permanent improvement levy will include all board members being present and discussing school matters. The planned sessions will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at the school; 9 a.m. March 7 at the school; and 7 p.m. March 9 at Tedrow Mennonite Church, with the regular board meeting to follow at 8 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
Following an executive session, the board approved a resolution to re-employ Dr. Stephen Switzer as superintendent of the district for a term of one year, Aug. 1, 2020, through July 31, 2021.
Board members learned that the 22+ adult high school diploma program is a competency-based credit recovery program designed to help adults earn their high school diplomas. Once a student has completed the requirements of the program through an approved provider, the student’s district of residence is responsible for issuing a high school diploma and final transcript. Dennis Peabody, a Pettisville district resident, is the first to complete the requirements of the program from the district.
The board then authorized the treasurer to obtain two additional Visa cards from Farmers and Merchants State Bank. These cards will be in the name of Pettisville Schools – Christopher Lee and available to be signed out to staff members under the rules set forth by the board’s credit card policy. Both cards will have a $2,000 limit.
In personnel matters, the board approved Bree Damman and Zach Morrison as track volunteers. Others approved included: Duane Beck, musical director, assistant director of music; Michael Short, choreographer, set director, assistant director of drama; Nathan Kester, pit orchestra director; Lexie King, varsity softball coach; and Harris King, special assistant varsity softball.
The spring musical, “Sound of Music,” will be presented April 2-5. There will be a dinner theatre on the first three nights at 6:30 p.m., with the play at 7:30 p.m. On April 5, there will be a dessert matinee at 2 p.m., with the play at 2:30 p.m.
