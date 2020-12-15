PETTISVILLE — Pettisville Local Board of Education on Monday, hearing updates from the interim superintendent.
Ken Boyer, interim superintendent, presented a summary of the study by Garmann-Miller Architects on upgrading the classroom technology. The district now has a basis to make some plans on upgrading classrooms on outdated and technology that cannot be repaired.
Concerning the superintendent search, there have been more 90 responses to the community survey and there have been a number of applicants for the superintendent position.
Boyer noted the district has had nine positive cases of COVID-19 in students and five cases in staff members since the beginning of the school year. The virus crisis has been managed very efficiently by the district due to the cooperation and hard work by all staff. The intent is to continue with face-to-face education of students. He also stressed that there is good cooperation between the other Fulton County School districts and the Fulton County Health Department.
In other business, the board:
• approved participation in Ohio School Board Association and State of Ohio Cooperative Purchasing Plan for 2021.
• employed Janae Lammers as technology assistant.
• okayed mid-year adjustment of Rebecca Dorosz to MA+15 on the salary schedule.
• approved 16 policy revisions, deletions or additions.
• set the organizational meeting for Jan. 7 at 7 a.m. in the conference room.
• set the regular January board meeting for Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. in the conference room.
• appointed Brent Hoylman as president pro-tem to serve until the organizational meeting.
• designated Chris Lee to attend the required Sunshine Law training on behalf of the board.
• authorized the transfer of $36,000 from the turbine fund to QSCB Retirement Fund.
• okayed the amended certificate of estimated resources and appropriation modifications.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.