PAULDING — The Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education handled several personnel matters and other measures during a special meeting of the board Tuesday evening.

Approved by the board was a resolution to transfer a parcel of property south of Paulding Middle School/Paulding High School to Robert and Gretchen Noneman. The property was donated to the board in 2016 by the Noneman's, however, the district did not find a permanent use for it.

Personnel items the board approved include:

• accepted the resignation of the following individuals, effective at the end of 2020-21: Amanda Moreo, Paulding Elementary first-grade teacher; and Ira Good, Oakwood Elementary cafeteria worker.

• approved the following one-year limited interim contracts for 2021-22:  Libby Burkhart, Paulding Elementary intervention specialist; and Madison Etter, Paulding Middle School intervention specialist.

• OK'd Clint Vance, Adam Vance and Michael Zeedyke as athletic field painters at a rate of $18 per hour for the fall of 2021.

• voted for the following leaves of absence:  Amy Kennedy, Paulding Middle/High School cafeteria worker, at the start of 2021-22 through Oct. 15; and Ann Marie Alderman, Paulding Middle School art teacher, for 2021-22 contract year.

• approved 7.5 extended service days for Madeline Reinhart, Paulding Middle School guidance counselor.

• OK'd the following one-year extracurricular contracts for 2021-22: Jillian Keller, junior varsity volleyball; Megan Tope, freshman volleyball; Cameron Doster, junior high assistant football coach; and Grace Lemieux, flag corps.

In addition, the board learned of the transfer of Danielle Hagerman from Paulding Elementary intervention specialist, to the open Paulding Elementary first-grade teaching position.

The board went into executive session to consider employment; no action was taken upon return to regular session.

