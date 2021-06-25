PAULDING — The Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education met in special session Thursday morning to handle personnel matters.

Accepted by the board were the resignations of Tricia Langhals, middle school guidance counselor; and Angela Bellman, seventh-grade math teacher. Both resignations are effective at the end of the current contract year. Langhals served the district for 26 years, while Bellman served the district for six years.

Approved on one-year limited contracts, effective for 2021-22, were: Sasha Britton, Oakwood Elementary art/technology teacher; Madeline Reinhart, middle school guidance counselor; Laura Sizemore, seventh-grade math teacher; and Brandon Amstutz, middle school intervention specialist.

Following regular session, the board went into executive session to consider the employment and compensation, of public employees or officials.

No action was taken after returning to regular session.

