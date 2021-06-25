PAULDING — The Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education met in special session Thursday morning to handle personnel matters.
Accepted by the board were the resignations of Tricia Langhals, middle school guidance counselor; and Angela Bellman, seventh-grade math teacher. Both resignations are effective at the end of the current contract year. Langhals served the district for 26 years, while Bellman served the district for six years.
Approved on one-year limited contracts, effective for 2021-22, were: Sasha Britton, Oakwood Elementary art/technology teacher; Madeline Reinhart, middle school guidance counselor; Laura Sizemore, seventh-grade math teacher; and Brandon Amstutz, middle school intervention specialist.
Following regular session, the board went into executive session to consider the employment and compensation, of public employees or officials.
No action was taken after returning to regular session.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.