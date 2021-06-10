A host of personnel and boilerplate measures were approved by the Defiance City Board of Education during it regular meeting Wednesday at Defiance High School. The meeting was also open to the public for the first time since the pandemic shut down public participation more than a year ago.
In addition, the board approved a new labor contract with the Defiance City Education Association (DCEA), as well a health insurance memorandum of understanding (MOU) and a learning recovery stipend with the association, (see related story, this page).
Superintendent Bob Morton discussed a nationwide waiver that will allow the Seamless Summer Food Program to extend through the 2021-22 school year.
“You may or may not have heard, that the nationwide waiver to allow the Seamless Summer Food Program option to continue during the 2021-22 school year has been approved by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture), said Morton. “This is the program that allowed us to provide meals during the pandemic, and to provide meals to all students for free at school last year.”
In her report, CFO/treasurer Cheryl Swisher reminded the board the yearly meeting of the records commission will be held June 23 at 4:45 p.m., just before the second regular meeting of the month.
In other business, the board:
• approved maternity leave for the following individuals: Nikki Meyer from approximately Oct. 8, 2021-Jan. 3, 2022; and Erin Killion for approximately 12 weeks beginning Aug. 24.
• OK’d the following resignations, effective at the end of 2020-21: Kevin Kline, high school marketing teacher, and as business education department head; and Brooke Martin, high school intervention specialist; John Beecher, bus driver, four hours per day; Cheryl Westrick, central office secretary, six hours per day, effective June 24; Stacy Ussery, high school cashier, 3.5 hours per day, effective Aug. 6; Yolanda Gonzales, elementary school custodian, eight hours per day, effective Sept. 1; and Libby Burkhart, junior varsity assistant volleyball, effective June 3. The board also approved the date of resignation of Jacob Henry from May 28 to Aug. 6.
• voted for the following transfers for 2021-22: Austin Carr from middle school intervention specialist to high school intervention specialist; Deena Karnes from third-grade teacher to 3-5 intervention specialist; and Renee Long, from 1/2 time gifted teacher to fourth-grade teacher.
• approved the following employments for 2021-22: Olivia Fett, middle school intervention specialist; Mary Hayner, part-time high school foreign language-Spanish teacher, three hours per day; Erin Redick, high school assistant band; Kelly Cooper, high school marketing teacher; and Devin Sheller, middle/high school assistant band.
• OK’d the reduction of Christa Jones from full-time middle school assistant band to 4.5 hours per day, effective 2021-22.
• voted for Emily Clark, Jennifer Davis, Mary Frank and Lisa Phipps as home instruction as needed for 2021-22; Evie Walter, Lesley Hange, Kristen Smiddy and Aerica Fackler as elementary summer school as needed; and several substitute teachers, aides, custodians, van drivers, cafeteria workers as needed for 2021-22.
• approved several supplemental contracts for 2021-22, including the following head coaches: Obie Mouser, boys’ cross country; Fred Gruber, girls’ cross country; and Jacob Stork, boys’ soccer.
• OK’d an educational agreement with the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training and Rehabilitation Center for 2021-22 at a cost of $44 per student, per week day.
• voted for the following vendors for 2021-22: Aunt Millie’s Bakery, bread; Arps Dairy, milk; Werlor, Inc., refuse; and Papa John’s, pizza.
• approved the NwOESC list of substitute teachers for 2021-22; and the high school, middle school, and elementary school handbooks for 2021-22.
• accepted the following donations: $25 from John and Carol Ehlinger to the athletic department in memory of Marilyn Greear, DHS class of 1962; $50 from Mark and Barbara Klein to the athletic department in memory of Scott Keck; a Selmer clarinet from Laurie Schlosser to the band department with an estimated value of $75; $100 from Steve and Jodi Wahl to the athletic department in memory of Bob Fett; $100 from the Johns Manville S.T.A.R.S. committee to DHS prom; a Vito clarinet from Ken and Carrie Wetstein to the band department with an estimated value of $150; $200 from the Leonard G. Myers, Jr. Trust, via Paula Sanford, to the DHS instrumental music department (marching band) in memory of Leonard Myers; $730 from Hoffman Builders for materials and installation of steel on the softball dugout; and craft supplies and decorations from JoAnn Fabrics with an estimated value of $2,450.
