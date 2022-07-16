CONTINENTAL — Personnel and policy matters were the focus of the Continental Local Schools Board of Education meeting on Tuesday.
Treasurer Larry Kaiser sought board approval to remove Katelyn Adams' name from the First National Bank of Pandora as a matter of normal procedure. He also asked the board to approve the milk and bread bids for the 2022-23 school year.
The board agreed with Kaiser's recommendations and approved Arps Dairy and Nickles Bakery as the providers.
Superintendent Danny Kissell asked for, and received, board approval for professional development days for Sept. 26 and Oct. 31.
He also submitted and received approval for the job description for the summer weight room coordinator. Nathan Schmidt was then approved for the position, pending satisfactory background check results.
In other news, the board:
• approved the current list of open enrollment students and permitted the superintendent to approve/deny future applications as necessary.
• appointed Kissell as the ADA coordinator.
• appointed Robin Etter as delegate with Brian Donaldson as alternate, to the OSBA business meeting, Nov. 13-15.
• approved the current list of classified substitute teachers, with authority given to Kissell to approve additional subs as needed.
• issued driving certificates for regular route bus drivers: Deb Warnimont, Chris Murphy, Beki Bidlack, Mary McClure, Jeff Prowant and Cathy Ohms; substitute bus drivers: Tim Eding, Brian Gerdeman, Sarah Goedde, Nathan Hinkle and Steve Heilshorn; and van drivers: Debara McIntyre and Nathan Schmidt.
• increased custodian hours from 5.5 hours/day to 8 hours/day, 260 days/year.
• entered executive session in order to complete an evaluation of the superintendent.
