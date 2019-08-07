NAPOLEON — Several personnel matters were approved during a special meeting of the Napoleon Area Board of Education Tuesday morning, the first board meeting for new superintendent Erik Belcher.
Hired as Napoleon Junior/Senior High School physical education and health teacher was Samuel Wesche. Jeff Ressler was hired as the boys cross country coach, Trisha Otto was hired as girls cross country coach and Shawn Thompson was hired as freshman football coach. The board also approved Laura Ashley Miller as head cheerleading advisor, and athletic volunteers Virgil Bohls (cross country) and Brandon Behnfeldt (football).
In addition, Kerri Wilde was approved as a substitute teacher and Leonard Talmage was okayed as a bus driver substitute. The board also accepted the resignation of Sarah Sonnenberg, Napoleon Elementary aide, effective July 29.
The board met briefly in executive session to discuss employment, but no action was taken following executive session. The next regular meeting of the board is scheduled for Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.
