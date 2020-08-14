ARCHBOLD — The Four County Career Center Board of Education met in July to handle numerous agenda items prior to the start of the school year.
In personnel matters, the board approved the resignation of Bethany Lamb, Ayersville satellite instructor; the hiring of Brenda Watson as a warehouse substitute; and FMLA time off for Regina Gallardo. Additional pay for Marissa Ferry was approved for obtaining a treasurer’s license.
Brittany Beck was offered a one-year contract as an educational aide and Teresa Gambler was moved from part-time to full-time cook.
Board members authorizing the superintendent to finalize a school reopening plan in accordance with state guidelines.
The next meeting is slated for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at Four County Career Center.
In other business, the board:
• okayed public depositories for a five-year period beginning Aug. 8, 2020, through Aug. 7, 2025.
• approved amendments to deferred compensation plans for CARES Act compliance, as needed.
• approved a service agreement with Ayersville Local School District for bus transportation to the suspension center for the 2020-21 school year.
• okayed the use of blizzard bags for the 2020-21 school year.
• okayed membership to participate in the Ohio eSports League for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved the 2020-21 student handbook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.