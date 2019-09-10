WAUSEON — The Wauseon Exempted Village Schools Board of Education approved a number of personnel items Monday. The actions followed an executive session to discuss personnel.
Trent Thomas was offered a one-year limited certificated supplemental contract as varsity baseball coach for the 2019-20 school year.
One-year limited classified contracts were approved for Jennifer Shipman as a primary teacher aide and Shirley Bledsoe as a middle school two-hour cook pending completion of requirements, both retroactive to Aug. 19.
A one-year limited classified contract was offered to Caleb Short as the district bus mechanic for the 2019-20 school year, pending completion of requirements.
Pamela Miller was hired as a full-time bus driver effective Sept. 4. The resignation of Kevin Bechtel as a full-time bus driver was accepted effective Sept. 13.
A one-year limited certificated supplemental was offered to Joy Hutchinson as the junior high National Honor Society advisor for the 2019-20 school year.
One-year limited certificated supplemental contracts were offered to several teachers as mentors for the 2019-20 school year. Those teachers are April King Beck, Shelly Borton, Don Clark, Melissa Diebert, Joy Hutchinson, Lynelle Nofziger and James Vaughn.
A one-year limited certificated supplemental contract was also approved for Jason Robinson as the district SLO (student learning objectives) coordinator for the 2019-20 school year.
Student pool workers approved for the 2019-20 school year were Caden Case, Jaxon Radabaugh, Maddux Chamberlin, Maggie Roelfsema, Macey Coronado, Andy Scherer, Andrew Eberle, Brooke Schuette, Ashley Fisher, Chaney Sigg, Myley McGinnis, Emilie Wasnich and Bailey McGuire. Board members Amy Fisher and Stacia Radabaugh abstained from the vote. Board members Sandra Griggs, Larry Fruth and Rick Stidham approved the action.
The board also approved Jody Buehrer as a volunteer pool worker for the 2019-20 school year and John Zuchowski as a time-slipped adult pool worker for the 2019-2020 school year pending all requirements being met.
Casey Elson and Tracy Elson were approved as athletic department workers for the 2019-20 school year. Student athletic department workers approved were Payton Albright, Owen King, Jettie Burget, Grace Leininger, J.T. Hutchinson and Macee Schang.
Service agreements between the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (ESC) and Wauseon Exempted Village School District Board of Education for the 2019-20 school year were approved for school nurse consulting and English as a second language (ESL) instruction.
A shared-services agreement was approved between Archbold and all Fulton County school districts for transportation of students to extracurricular activities and events. Superintendent Troy Armstrong explained that there have been agreements among the county schools to transport students from other districts. Archbold superintendent Jay Selgo put together an official agreement to cover the liability of each district participating.
Four donations were accepted from the Wauseon Athletic Boosters for the Wauseon Athletic Department. Those were $3,196.38 for soccer benches, $1,999 for Hudl software, $3,000 for cross country uniforms and $1,600 for boys basketball uniforms. Also accepted was $100 from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to the high school cheerleaders for face painting, and $400 from the Fulton County Cattle Feeders Association to the high school FFA.
