Terry and Betty Penner recently established a new fund supporting Northeastern Local Schools through The Defiance Area Foundation with an initial gift of $2,000.

The new donor-advised fund has three sub-funds, endowment, scholarship and capital projects. Donations to any of these funds may be made with gifts of cash, stocks, mutual funds and bequests.

“We have been proud members of the Northeastern School District for 60 years, starting as teachers in the district in the early 1960s,” said Terry and Betty Penner.

The Penner’s continue, “We wanted to help create a lasting legacy of financial support for the Northeastern school district. From our past experience with the Defiance Area Foundation, we feel that they were a good fit for the establishment of a donor-advised Northeastern Local Schools Fund.”

Distributions from the fund will be granted to the school or other charitable organizations to benefit Northeastern Local Schools. A committee of community supporters, along with school administration will oversee grants from the fund.

Donations to the Northeastern Local fund can be made by check payable to The Defiance Area Foundation, 613 West Third Street, Defiance, Ohio 43512. Please include Tinora Schools in the memo line and indicate if it is to support a specific fund area: capital projects, endowment, or scholarships.

Donations can also be made online at www.defianceareafoundation.org/northeastern-local-schools.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments