Terry and Betty Penner recently established a new fund supporting Northeastern Local Schools through The Defiance Area Foundation with an initial gift of $2,000.
The new donor-advised fund has three sub-funds, endowment, scholarship and capital projects. Donations to any of these funds may be made with gifts of cash, stocks, mutual funds and bequests.
“We have been proud members of the Northeastern School District for 60 years, starting as teachers in the district in the early 1960s,” said Terry and Betty Penner.
The Penner’s continue, “We wanted to help create a lasting legacy of financial support for the Northeastern school district. From our past experience with the Defiance Area Foundation, we feel that they were a good fit for the establishment of a donor-advised Northeastern Local Schools Fund.”
Distributions from the fund will be granted to the school or other charitable organizations to benefit Northeastern Local Schools. A committee of community supporters, along with school administration will oversee grants from the fund.
Donations to the Northeastern Local fund can be made by check payable to The Defiance Area Foundation, 613 West Third Street, Defiance, Ohio 43512. Please include Tinora Schools in the memo line and indicate if it is to support a specific fund area: capital projects, endowment, or scholarships.
Donations can also be made online at www.defianceareafoundation.org/northeastern-local-schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.