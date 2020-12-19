'Elf on a Shelf"

Payne Elementary principal Paul Jones (sitting on top of the school building), dressed as “The Elf on the Shelf” to surprise students coming to school on Friday. Shown posing for a photo with Jones are his elf helper Tim Manz (left, curriculum director of the district), teacher Cheryl Jones (right) and her first-grade students. Manz passed out candy canes to students as they entered the building.

 Photo courtesy of Payne Elementary School

