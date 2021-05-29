Napoleon paving project

A new paving project at Buckenmeyer Stadium in Napoleon is underway. Workers from Salenbien Trucking & Excavating of Dundee, Mich., started work this work on expanding and paving the lot, which includes the demolition of the junior varsity softball field for the expansion. Beginning Monday, the parking lot at the front of Napoleon Elementary School will be closed for the addition of 60 new parking spots, and to widen the entrance for pick-up and drop-off of students. In addition, sidewalks will be added along the east side of Westmoreland Avenue, from Clairmont Avenue to Bales Road, and a crosswalk in the front of the bus garage will be relocated to line up with the front of Napoleon Elementary School.

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

A new paving project at Buckenmeyer Stadium in Napoleon is underway. Workers from Salenbien Trucking & Excavating of Dundee, Mich., started work this week on expanding and paving the lot, which includes the demolition of the junior varsity softball field for the expansion. Beginning Monday, the parking lot at the front of Napoleon Elementary School will be closed for the addition of 60 new parking spots, and to widen the entrance for pick-up and drop-off of students. In addition, sidewalks will be added along the east side of Westmoreland Avenue, from Clairmont Avenue to Bales Road, and a crosswalk in the front of the bus garage will be relocated to line up with the front of Napoleon Elementary School.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments