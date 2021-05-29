A new paving project at Buckenmeyer Stadium in Napoleon is underway. Workers from Salenbien Trucking & Excavating of Dundee, Mich., started work this week on expanding and paving the lot, which includes the demolition of the junior varsity softball field for the expansion. Beginning Monday, the parking lot at the front of Napoleon Elementary School will be closed for the addition of 60 new parking spots, and to widen the entrance for pick-up and drop-off of students. In addition, sidewalks will be added along the east side of Westmoreland Avenue, from Clairmont Avenue to Bales Road, and a crosswalk in the front of the bus garage will be relocated to line up with the front of Napoleon Elementary School.
Paving project underway
Tim McDonough
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.