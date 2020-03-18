PAULDING — A coronavirus update (COVID-19) was presented to the Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education by Paulding superintendent Ken Amstutz Tuesday evening, while CFO/treasurer Kim Sprague shared information about a district meal program for children that was rolled out Tuesday.
In addition, the board voted to accept an invitation to rejoin the Green Meadows Conference (GMC), accepted an anonymous gift to build a new softball field, and learned about the 2020 Paulding Academic Hall of Fame inductees (see related story, Page A3).
Amstutz shared a letter sent to staff Tuesday in which he noted district buildings will be open to staff today from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., so that working families can pick up educational materials for their students. Amstutz asked anyone on staff with a compromised immune system, or anyone who needs to stay home due to childcare needs to stay in contact with his/her building principal.
“In listening to what the governor has been saying, I think the three weeks (of shutdown) was just a starting point, and he’s preparing us for the possibility that students might not be back for the rest of the year. To be honest, I don’t see us coming back, but if we do, I don’t think it would be until the end of April or early May.
“Our teachers are in the process of coordinating work packets or online (Google Classroom or NOVA) instruction, and we’re encouraging our teachers to remain in contact with their students and their parents,” continued Amstutz. “Essentially, middle school and high school learning will take place online, they have devices, and some packets. Our younger students will have packets to work on during this time.
Added Amstutz: “We don’t know what the future will hold, but we will be educating our students the best we can in uncertain times.”
In her report, Sprague shared district food services director Holly Dangler, her staff, and bus drivers from the district rolled out a meal program Tuesday at six different locations around the district. Starting today, there will be eight sites where children ages 1-18 can pick up a breakfast and a lunch, free of charge, between the hours of 9-10 a.m. This will take place Monday-Friday moving forward until further notice.
“Holly worked really hard to put this together quickly with the help of the bus drivers and the cafeteria workers,” said Sprague. “They served 251 kids today ages 1-18. This week we are doing the four days, then they are going to re-evaluate from there, and get back to it Monday-Friday next week and beyond.”
Any child who picks up food is asked to give their first and last names for counting purposes, and any parent who picks up a meal for a child/children is asked to present a birth certificate, recent grade card or current student ID for all children requiring a meal. The pickup sites in Paulding include: Patrick Place Apartments in Emerald Acres; Paulding Eagles Aerie 2405; Paulding Church of the Nazarene; and Lafountain Park.
Other sites include: Oakwood Elementary School; Double D Dairy Bar, Melrose; Cecil Fire Department; and Cabbage Patch parking lot in the Five Span area. Anyone with questions is asked to contact Dangler at 419-399-4656, ext. 1525.
