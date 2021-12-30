8th grade carolers

On Dec. 22, Paulding Middle School eighth-graders and staff members helped spread holiday cheer by stopping at various locations around the Paulding Village Square to sing Christmas carols. Shown in the picture are the Paulding Middle School carolers.

 Photo courtesy of Eric Deisler

