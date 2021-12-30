paulding 6th graders

On Dec. 22, sixth-graders participated in character education activities. One of the activities was giving back to your community. Shown in the picture are sixth-graders from Paulding Middle School presenting Paulding County Dog Warden, David Bash, with one of the many tie blankets the students made to donate to the dog kennel.

 Photo courtesy of Eric Deisler

