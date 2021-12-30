On Dec. 22, sixth-graders participated in character education activities. One of the activities was giving back to your community. Shown in the picture are sixth-graders from Paulding Middle School presenting Paulding County Dog Warden David Bash with one of the many tie blankets the students made to donate to the dog kennel.
