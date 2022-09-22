PAULDING — Superintendent Ken Amstutz shared information about Paulding Exempted Village Schools’ recent Ohio School Report Card during the board of education’s meeting Tuesday evening.
Amstutz said that the school district had received an overall three-star rating.
“We received some scores of three stars and the report showed some lower marks in progress, but overall we have a rating of three stars,” said Amstutz. “We are still looking at the data so we don’t know exactly what these results mean. I will have a better idea at the next meeting and hope to give a full report then.”
One area of significance for the district is in early literacy. Paulding Schools received the highest mark of five stars for its early literacy most likely due to its recent program that targets that area.
This area showed that 98% of third-graders are meeting the state requirements to be ready for fourth grade. It also showed that 82% of third-graders scored proficient on the reading segment of the English language arts test.
Overall, the rating system for Ohio cannot track complete data for each school district because statewide testing was not done during the COVID pandemic. This means that a more thorough view of each district will not be known until more data is collected through more state testing.
In her report, Treasurer Kim Sprague noted that spending and income are about normal for this point in the year. She also reported that the school’s FFA wished to have its greenhouse fund put into an account managed by the school. The amount they currently hold is about $15,000.
The board approved Sprague’s report as well as the creation of the new fund.
In other business, the board:
• accepted retirement resignations for Beth Norbeck, speech-language pathologist who has served the district for 35 years; Mark Stuck, PES physical education teacher who has served the district for 36 years; and Nancy Wehrkamp, OES music teacher who has served Paulding Schools for 33 years. The tenure of these three individuals will end at the finish of this school year.
• approved an amended contract with assistant football coach, Jim Menzie, from 100% to 50%.
• entered executive session to discuss employment or compensation of a public official.
