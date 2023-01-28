PAULDING — The Paulding Exempted Village Schools Board of Education met on Thursday evening to accept the resignation of one treasurer and to approve an interim replacement.
PAULDING — The Paulding Exempted Village Schools Board of Education met on Thursday evening to accept the resignation of one treasurer and to approve an interim replacement.
Kimberly Sprague, a Defiance resident, who has served at Paulding Exempted Schools for 5 1/2 years tendered her resignation on Thursday night. She recently accepted a new position as finance director for the City of Defiance.
Superintendent Ken Amstutz says he is happy for her, but it is a loss for the school system.
“Kim did a wonderful job,” Amstutz said Friday. “It is a loss for our school. She will be missed by our district, but we wish her well in Defiance. It’s closer to home for her, so we understand.”
The board also approved a contract with an interim treasurer, Shelly Reiff, effective immediately. Amstutz said that Sprague will remain on staff with the district for a while as the interim comes on board.
Sprague’s first day with the City of Defiance is Feb. 6.
“Shelly Reiff, the former treasurer of Lima City Schools has offered to work with us on an as-needed basis,” added Amstutz. “She is retired and comes with a lot of experience as both assistant treasurer and treasurer. She had eight years of experience in Lima Schools. Shelly worked with a similar situation as here in Paulding, though Lima Schools are bigger, she still understands the funding and grants. We see this as a win-win situation and we hope to have a meeting with her next week to work out the details of our working situation.”
Commenting on the ever-changing challenges of a school district, Amstutz said he is excited about the future of the school.
“Hopefully by the first of February we will post the position for treasurer,” Amstutz said. “We have a good plan in place and we’ll do our best. Every day is different and we always try to do our best.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.