PAULDING — The local school board here has decided to fund a new position as a result of low scores of recent kindergarten enrollees.
Superintendent Ken Amstutz reported at the May meeting of the Paulding Exempted Village Schools’ Board of Education meeting that kindergarten screenings showed low scores this year. Amstutz reiterated that point at Tuesday evening’s school board meeting.
The district will use funds through the CARES Act approved by Congress in 2020 when the pandemic began.
“I am asking the board to consider a resolution to create an interim kindergarten position funded by our Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds,” said Amstutz. “We can use those funds through the next year, and we hope the need for the position will just be for this year. But we want to be able to re-evaluate to see if the need still is there after this year.”
Basically, the full-time position is for a teacher to work alongside another teacher and bring all of the children enrolled in kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year up to the same level. Though it is for a one-year position, if the need is there, the board has the option to renew.
“It appears that the lack of pre-school, because of pandemic closures, has caused some of the children to lag behind,” he added. “The problem is, determining the cause of the challenge is not an exact science. We are hopeful that all that is needed is a little extra help to bring everyone to the same level.”
Amstutz also reported on the success of the SOAR camp held recently for the Paulding schools. He said that 50-plus students attended. The camp was held by Paulding and Oakwood elementary schools and they invited students to learn more about math, reading and English/language arts. The event included physical activities and art in the camp, as well as time for fishing and learning about soil and water conservation.
“There was a great staff and they worked really hard with the kids,” he said. “They went beyond education of the kids, and I can see how each of them benefited greatly from what was presented.”
The superintendent also reported that changes would be coming for the coming school year in the area of school safety.
“Gov. (Mike) DeWine’s office has sent us information regarding the passage of recent legislation regarding school safety, and the board will have to take action,” Amstutz said. “I don’t know how this board feels about arming teachers, but that is one of the areas that will have to be discussed. There are other things that we will have to consider as well.”
Finally, Amstutz reported that the flexibility of hiring substitute teachers has been extended for the upcoming school year. Not knowing any specifics, he hoped that the district would have the same criteria. But because he had not yet received all of the information Amstutz was unable to comment on specifics.
In other news the board:
• accepted the resignations of Shanay Taylor, Paulding Elementary School (PES) second grade teacher; Jennifer LaBoe, Oakwood Elementary School (OES) intervention specialist; and Laurenn Shafer, PES intervention specialist.
• approved one-year, limited contracts for Griffin Harder, PES fourth grade teacher; Tegan Huff, PES paraprofessional; and Doug Bashore, High School second shift custodian.
• approved a one-year contract for Evan Foster as band director.
• approved asking the state of Ohio for exemption from career-technical education for seventh and eighth graders for the 2022-23 school year. The board noted that this was a formality as the school does not meet the state standards for such courses, so they request the waiver annually.
• met in executive session for the consideration of employment and compensation of public employees or officials.
