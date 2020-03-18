PAULDING — Superintendent Ken Amstutz of Paulding Exempted Village Schools (PEVS) gave a coronavirus update to the Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education during its regular meeting Tuesday (see related story, Page A1).
The board voted also to accept an invitation to rejoin the Green Meadows Conference (GMC), accepted an anonymous gift to build a new softball field, learned about the 2020 Paulding Academic Hall of Fame inductees, and handled several personnel matters.
Following the departure of Holgate from the GMC in February, Paulding accepted an invitation to rejoin the conference on Feb. 28. Paulding, which has competed in the Northwest Conference (NWC) for the past 46 years (after leaving the GMC), voted Tuesday to leave the NWC at the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year. The board then formally approved the invitation to compete in the GMC beginning with the 2021-22 school year.
“From a school district standpoint we’re excited (to rejoin the GMC) and we think our community is thrilled to have this opportunity,” said Amstutz. “Not only will it help us financially, but overall it’s a great fit for us. We want to thank the Northwest Conference for everything they’ve done for us over the years, but again, this is just a really good fit for us.”
Approved by the board was the acceptance of an anonymous gift, not to exceed $390,300, to fund construction of a softball field and dugouts, as well as a softball field observation platform. Following acceptance of the gift, the board awarded a contract for the project’s construction to Mel Lanzer Co., Napoleon, in the amount of $390,300, as the lowest bidder for the project.
Amstutz shared that the 2020 Paulding Academic Hall of Fame inductees are: Patricia Ann Essex, Oakwood class of 1966; Dr. Martin Miller, Paulding class of 1982; and Lori (Webb) McKitric, Paulding class of 1991. The three will be recognized during the Paulding graduation ceremony on May 17.
“This is always a fun time for me when I get to talk to academic hall of famers,” Amstutz said. “It’s great, because all three of them can be at graduation. When I talked to the recipients, they were all excited and each of them discussed being honored to be selected.”
The board approved a contract with National Youth Advocate Program of Columbus, to provide mental health services to students and families associated with PEVS from Feb. 1-July 31 at a cost of $114 per hour. The costs will be covered by Student Wellness and Success Grant funds.
“This will be a second social worker that we will have in place, the first one can only work with our Medicaid-eligible kids,” said Amstutz. “The second one can also work with Medicaid-eligible kids, but with other kids as well. This will be a cost to the district, but that is covered, so it’s a win-win for us.”
In other business, the board:
• accepted the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission to authorize the necessary tax levies and certify them to the county auditor.
• established fund/special cost center 070-9020 for the softball field project.
• okayed sending approximately 55 band students and chaperones to Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., by chartered bus, April 8-12, 2021, with the approximate cost of $595 to paid by students and fundraisers.
• voted for the use of the 2020-21 federal poverty guidelines and sliding scale for determining preschool fees and preschool classes.
• approved the following one-year limited extra-curricular contract for 2019-20: John Kennedy, audio-visual programmer.
• okayed the following one-year limited extra-curricular contracts for 2020-21: Tyler Arend (50%) and Logan Stoller (50%) weight program; Jennifer Dietz, football cheerleading; Arend, head football coach; Sydney Collins, head volleyball coach; Dalton Bradford, head boys soccer coach; Madison Caris, head girls soccer coach; Jeremy Thompson, head cross country coach; and Steve Heilshorn, head golf coach.
