PAULDING — An organizational meeting of the board of education here has been scheduled as per state mandate, as well, changes to the bargaining agreement were on the agenda Tuesday night.
According to Ohio State law, each district board of education must hold a yearly organizational meeting by Jan. 15. The Paulding Exempted Village Schools approved Karen Saxton as President Pro-Tempore for that meeting which will be held on Jan. 11, 2022, at 7 p.m.
The board also recognized Mark Manz for his 12 years of service and presented him with a gift (see related photo).
A guest in attendance at the meeting was Tim Copsey, Paulding County Economic Development Director, to discuss the proposed Community Reinvestment Area for the Village of Oakwood.
The purpose of Copsey’s attendance at the meeting was to be available for any discussion concerning the tax abatement incentive resolution on the table at the meeting. Without any objection, that resolution was passed.
A resolution to approve and ratify modifications of the contractual procedure for posting and filing of supplemental contracts, as per the negotiated contract with the Paulding Education Association (PEA) was the third major item on the agenda, and it, too, passed.
The resolution stated that “no supplemental positions will be posted for the 2021-22 school year unless the person in the position resigns or the board gives notice of intent not to renew by timelines in the collective bargaining agreement.”
It further stated: “Starting with supplemental contracts for the 2022-23 school year, if a supplemental position is held by a non-bargaining-unit member who has held the position for less than three years (counting the 2021-22 school year), the position will be posted and filled in accordance with Article V, Section C, of the negotiated agreement between the board and the association, except that the board will only award a position to a non-bargaining-unit member if there are no bargaining unit member applicants who apply timely and are qualified for the position (the phrase ‘and appropriate’ will be deleted from Article V, Section C (3) (a) of the collective bargaining agreement).”
Finally, “Starting with supplemental contracts for the 2022-23 school year, if a supplemental position is held by a non-bargaining-unit member who has held the position for three or more (counting the 2021-22 school year), the position will not be deemed vacant and will not be posted. The incumbent will continue unless they resign or the board notifies of intent not to renew by the timelines in the collective bargaining agreement.”
In other news, the board:
• accepted resignations: Pamela Moore, middle school ELA teacher, served the district 32 years, retires Jan. 14, 2022; Marie Shrider, PES paraprofessional, served the district for 20+ years, retires Jan. 14, 2022; Chloe Foltz, PES paraprofessional, served the district 2 1/2 years, effective Nov. 23, 2021; Steve Heilshorn, head golf coach, served the district five years, effective immediately.
• approved a one-year contract for Adriana (AJ) Bartley, 3-hour middle/high school cook, effective Dec. 22, 2021.
• rescinded a one-year extracurricular contract for Brian Porter, Fifth-/Sixth-grade wrestling.
• approved one-year extracurricular supplemental contracts: Ben Barton, head baseball coach; Mallory Clark, head softball coach; Kim Bickford, head boys track coach; Thor Etter, fifth-/sixth-grade wrestling.
